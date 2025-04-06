Spring Cleaning Isn’t For Everyone, So Try This Instead!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

10 things to add to your Spring Bucket List!

Spring is so close, we can almost taste it! Since this year is moving so fast, a lot of people haven’t been able to take a second and plan out what they want to do in the next few months. Luckily for you, I am not one of those people.

I know, I know, all you ever hear about is spring cleaning… we don’t want that. Who cares about April showers bringing May flowers? We’ve got things to do! Here are some alternatives to spring cleaning that anyone can try out!

1. Botanical garden trip

In my opinion, spring is the perfect time to go to a botanical garden because the outside will be just as beautiful as the inside. By going to a botanical garden, you are able to get inspiration for art or your own gardening, support the environmental efforts made by the botanical garden and – my favorite part – see the beautiful butterflies native to your area.

If you’re located in Missouri and you haven’t been to the Missouri Botanical Gardens in St. Louis, you are seriously missing out.

2. go on a picnic

Alright, alright, you knew this would be on here, but I’m serious! Having a picnic can be such a beautiful experience, and in so many different ways. If you just want to go and be outside, pack yourself a couple sandwiches and a drink, grab a blanket and a book and head out to your favorite park.

There are no rules about how to have a picnic. You can go by yourself, it can be with your family, could be as a date or with a group of friends. There’s no right way, find what you enjoy and go out there and do it–vitamin D and fresh air could be just what you need!

3. visit a farmer’s market

Farmer’s markets are one of my favorite things in the whole world. Walking around, looking through everyone’s little tents and supporting locals/small businesses is such an amazing way to bond with your community.

While there are obvious social benefits from going to a farmer’s market, there are major health benefits from shopping there as well. For example, buying goods directly from the person who grew them allows you to be 100% sure of where those goods have been. The farmer will be able to tell you how it was treated and even give you some tips about what you can make from it!

4. make a fairy garden

I know, it sounds a little silly, but have you ever seen a fairy garden? One of the cutest things ever, and you could have your own right there in your yard!

Making a fairy garden is such a great creative outlet. Much like picnics, there are no rules–make it as full or as simple as you want, just get outside, connect with nature and have fun!

5. dance in the rain

Yeah, yeah, I’m a cliche and I’m proud of it! Like I said before, we all know about the saying, “April Showers bring May Flowers,” and we are used to the downpours. But they don’t always have to be gross, gloomy days.

Put on a giant t-shirt and some shorts you’re okay with getting soaked, play some music if you want, and just get out there and dance! Going out in the rain is something we all complain about, and something our parents didn’t let us do when we were little, but in 2025, we are exercising our free will to run around in the rain!

6. make your own bouquet

If you’re like me, this is something you’ve always wanted to try, and spring is the perfect time to do it! There are so many places that offer classes, fields to pick flowers from or shops to grab individual stems at. You can even double this activity with the farmer’s market if you buy the flowers there!

Making yourself a bouquet is another great creative outlet, and having flowers around makes everyone feel better. You get to arrange them exactly the way you like and treat yourself to the beauty!

7. build a bird feeder

It can be so much fun to create something and witness it working right before your eyes. You can make this as simple or as complicated as you may like; you could actually build a little bird house, or you could just put some birdseed in a bowl and tie it to a tree. Either way, birds will come check it out!

Having a bird feeder is a plus because it allows you to make a difference in your life by helping the environment, one beak at a time!

8. sidewalk chalk painting

This is something that can be so much fun in a big group of people! If you have a concrete driveway or sidewalks through your area, this is a perfect activity for you. All you need is some clothes you can get dirty, chalk, water, cornstarch and some paint brushes. Once you get everything mixed to the consistency you want, start painting like it was any other kind of paint!

This is such a great outlet for creativity and can bring together a community. Take a walk through your community and draw on the sidewalks, write nice messages outside for people to see, draw funny things you think people will laugh at, just have fun with it!

9. make a suncatcher

Suncatchers are so beautiful, and they really bring so much light into someone’s home. Once spring finally rolls around, there are a lot of stores that sell little suncatcher making kits, but they’re also pretty easy to make with things you may have lying around the house. All you really need is glass or plastic, paint and string!

The light reflected into your house can bring a person so much joy and making your own is more cost-efficient!

10. go berry picking

This one’s a classic. Spring is a strawberry season, and picking them yourself can be so much fun! Just like the farmer’s market, when you are there picking them, you have more access to knowing how they are grown and cared for. Those little facts can make or break if you should eat that strawberry. Lloyd’s Family Farms in Ashland, MO has strawberries ready to pick in early/mid-May!

There are so many more cute and fun spring activities, but these are my top 10! No matter what you decide to do, make sure you get outside! Taking in that sunshine and fresh air is a fast cure for seasonal depression. This year let’s all take the time to really be present and enjoy that time. Happy Spring!