This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Spring always makes me feel stressed and unproductive. I am not sure if it is the weather changing or how fast spring semester goes, but when March rolls around I just can’t get anything done. Here are a few things that I have found that help me feel less icky and anxious. Here is my basic spring cleaning for your brain!

Connect with others

Spring can be pretty isolating. Between the unpredictable weather and the academic stress you may feel the need to lock yourself inside. I totally understand and sympathize with this impulse. However, I encourage you to go out and do things you enjoy as much as possible. I have found myself talking to my family significantly more this semester than last semester just to keep myself busy.

Take breaks

I feel like even before I came to college spring was a stressful time. Now, with the added stress of finals I feel like I am constantly behind and I get lost in studying and homework.

Right now, I am trying to have my day all planned out with study time included. I use a planner on my phone as well as the app Focus Tree, which shuts down most of your apps while you are studying and gives you rewards to build a garden. While getting little rewards after I finish studying is pretty awesome, Focus Tree also helps me take breaks. I cannot recommend this app enough. It has totally changed my study habits.

When I finish a study session, I get up from my spot, sometimes move to a new location, and check on my favorite mobile games. I have found that having games to play during my breaks is helpful because it gives me something to look forward to. My current favorite is HayDay because it requires you to take some time to let crops grow, so it is good for a quick break before getting back to work. Using these two apps together has been very beneficial in helping me better manage my time without losing my mind.

Add me on Focus Tree! @EmmaTessen

Be active

I know it sounds cliche and everyone tells you that exercise will make you feel better, but take it from me, a professional at bed rotting, exercise truly makes me feel better. Whether it’s going to the MizzouRec or just going on a walk, I always feel less icky after I move around. I have a few friends who I like to workout with, so whenever I need a break, I text one of them. Getting in time with my friends while also being active is a double-win. A change of scenery is usually a good way to reset your brain as well.

Sustain yourself

If you’re anything like me, spring sickness is constant. Make sure that you are taking care of yourself. It’s easy to lose track of things that are important when you have so many other things going on.

Neglecting your health or self-care is only going to make you feel worse. Drink lots of water. Take your vitamins. Eat healthy meals that will sustain your studying. I don’t like to make tracking meals a habit, but during stressful times I do it just to make sure I am getting in the nutrients that I need. If this doesn’t work for you or you want to avoid tracking meals and calories, try setting an alarm for every few hours. When this alarm goes off, take a drink of water and eat a snack.

Take care of yourself!

Get out there

Recently, something I’ve found that has been helping significantly in avoiding spring sadness is being involved. Seek out clubs and organizations that may interest you. Connecting with people outside of your regular friend group can be super helpful in avoiding that isolating feeling. These will also give you a reason to leave your dorm or apartment regularly, which is something I struggle with during the spring. I have been using spring to explore orgs and clubs to join next semester. Now is a great time to research organizations that you could be interested in.

Write it down

I know what you are thinking. What a cliche. Hear me out here. Whenever my head is full, I find that writing down whatever I’m thinking of makes me feel better. This could be writing out everything you are thinking of, journaling about your day, or just making to-do lists. To-do lists are my personal favorite because crossing things off a list makes me feel very productive. Another thing I like to do is draft super-long texts to someone close to me to explain my feelings when I am overwhelmed. I usually send these to my mom because she is very familiar with my rambling, but you could do this with anyone you feel comfortable enough with!

As a freshman who is still adjusting to college life, spring has not been easy. However, with the support of my friends and a little extra self-care I am making it through and you can too!

Spring can suck sometimes, and finals do not make it any easier. Make sure you take care of yourself! Good luck on finals!