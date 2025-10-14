Solo traveling is for everyone: here’s why

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A little solo traveling does wonders for the soul. If there’s any experience I’d absolutely recommend to anyone, it would be to travel alone! This past summer, I spent some time in Barcelona, where I traveled through the city, traveled across Spain and even spent some time outside of it. I started traveling first with a larger group, but eventually I completed a few solo trips, and I’m the better for it! I believe solo traveling is an experience everyone can benefit from, whether you’re somewhere new or familiar.

Solo traveling can be daunting at first, believe me, I know! Wouldn’t it be more fun to travel with a friend or a large group? The answer is yes: it can be. However, solo traveling can be just as fun of an experience (and even more) as traveling with someone. After all, you might not always have (or even want) company with you. People get busy, conflicts arise and sometimes plans don’t line up. The solution to this? Solo traveling!

Therefore, with a few solo trips up my sleeve, I’m here to encourage you to follow in my footsteps by sharing four pros of solo travel, as well as ways you can start your own solo adventure today.

Learn about yourself

Solo traveling gives you the opportunity to learn about what I call “the default version of yourself” — who you are without anyone around you. Just you, existing, plainly and freely. When I traveled alone, I had a lot of time to myself, and I used that time to figure out my likes and dislikes. For example, every travel book in Paris told me to visit the plethora of museums there, which I did. However, doing this made me realize that I’m not a museum person, even though I’d like to be. Just sitting and staring at paintings by artists I don’t even know just wasn’t my idea of fun. However, running around the Pere-Lachaise cemetery looking for Oscar Wilde’s grave certainly was. This information helped me because it guided the rest of my travel — no museums unless I knew the art or displays.

You won’t be able to figure out the default version of yourself when there are tons of people around you, influencing what you do. That is not to say these people aren’t important. Rather, it’s important to stand on your own two feet and be able to exist as your own person, too.

Make your own agenda

Friendships require compromise– from small decisions, such as where to eat, to larger ones, such as where to live. When I traveled in a large group, we had to make sure restaurants fit everyone’s preferences and allergies, and we stayed in places that fit everyone’s budget. These compromises are important when group traveling because the point is to ensure everyone has a fun time.

This isn’t the case with solo traveling. All you have to account for is yourself. You make your own agenda and timeline for the day(s). I could eat cheaply in Madrid, consuming only bocadillo de calamares, and fine dine at high tea in London. Moreover, I did what fit my interests and energy level. In Rome, I woke up at six in the morning to be one of the first in line to go inside the Colosseum, as visitors are allowed free entry on the first Sunday of the month. Unsurprisingly, nobody in my travel group wanted to do this with me – and that’s okay! (I had to ask someone to take this photo! see: later points) This and the above examples are why solo traveling is so important. It’s a time to treat yourself.

As someone who always feels like she is trying to protect everyone’s comfort because she wants everyone to be happy, solo traveling took that responsibility off my shoulders. Whether you’re a night owl or early bird, on a budget or not, solo traveling gives you the freedom to do it all on your terms.

Lots of lessons to learn

I love a good plan. Plans save time and prevent conflict, so I can focus on what’s important to me at that moment. I thought I was a good planner until I solo-traveled. For example, when I arrived in Valencia, Spain, I had already planned for myself a handful of activities to do based on the hour. However, I didn’t account for my energy levels after being on a train for six hours. (Hint: they were non-existent). Still, I powered through. The next day, I regretted that, as not only was I still exhausted, but Spain was experiencing a heat wave at the time, limiting what I was able to do.

I didn’t realize it at the time because then I was disappointed in myself for not maximizing my time there, but solo traveling was teaching a new skill: adaptability. I learned the key to organization is adaptability and being able to change course when something comes up. Solo traveling also taught me to be strategic with my plans. No, I couldn’t visit 10 sites in one day and expect not to be exhausted. This is why in London, I bought later tickets to see shows along the West End and the Globe Theater. I knew I’d need a mid-day nap to recharge. After all, no one wants to fall asleep mid-show!

Solo traveling can teach you the same lessons I learned and more. If you hate planning, solo traveling will remind you of its importance. Of course, it will teach you independence, too, because you must make all the decisions on your own. The lessons are endless and vary depending on your experience.

conquer anxiety

The biggest way solo traveling has impacted me is by providing a way for me to fight back against social anxiety. My social anxiety in the U.S. was stressful, but then placing that in a foreign country where there was a language barrier? Terrifying. My first week, I’d walk around a restaurant’s block several times, practicing what I was going to say and working up the courage to do that. It was after a week of this that I realized this wasn’t a sustainable way of living. I realized that to combat social anxiety, at least for me, I would have to face the uncomfortable.

It was rough. I mastered what I called “the blank stare.” This was the face I had anytime I was speaking to someone in Spanish, and they just said something I didn’t understand at all. It was the deer-in-the-headlights look, and my social anxiety thrived here, but I learned to push through it by putting myself in the situation over and over again. I learned to deal with it because I didn’t want it to prevent me from having the best time in Europe. Also, as I traveled to other countries, I eventually realized “the blank stare” is pretty universal. Take that, social anxiety.

solo traveling today

You don’t have to be in Europe to travel solo. You don’t even have to take a plane somewhere. Solo traveling can exist right here, right now. There are many opportunities to solo travel where you are. For example, try solo excursions, such as taking yourself to the movies or getting dinner by yourself. If eating at a table by yourself sounds like a nightmare, try taking the food to-go and having a personal picnic at a park. You could also explore a new sight where you live, such as attending a festival, shopping around at a new store or taking a day-trip to a nearby city (Kansas City or St. Louis)!

The only requirement for solo traveling is that you go alone. This is important because this is where you develop your identity, explore your freedom, learn important lessons and combat any anxieties.

Whether you’re in the U.S., your hometown or abroad, the benefits of solo traveling exist everywhere. Get out and explore!