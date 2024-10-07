The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Since vinyl records have made a comeback in recent years, many college students are looking to try their hand at record collecting. Record collecting provides a new outlet for music lovers to show their support for artists and cultivate a community.

Starting a record collection can seem overwhelming if you’re accustomed to hitting play on a phone to listen to music. But, once you know where to start, record collecting can be fun. Here is a breakdown of the basic things to consider when starting your collection.

Playing your records

The first step to a record collection is finding a record player, also known as a turntable. There are lots of record players available, some more expensive than others. For new record users, Audio-Technica is often regarded as a great beginner brand.

After purchasing a record player, the next steps are to find a speaker, and depending on what you buy, you need an amplifier. If your turntable can plug directly into a speaker, then all you need is to decide what speakers work for you. For smaller spaces – like an apartment or dorm – bookshelf speakers can provide great sound quality while not taking up too much space.

Alternatively, some turntables have bluetooth capabilities, meaning you can connect any bluetooth speaker to your turntable and begin listening!

Buying records

Amazon, Target, and Barnes & Noble are common places to find recent and popular music. These stores have records available both online and in stores. However, chain stores tend to have a smaller collection compared to other outlets.

Independent record stores are a great place to find more unique music due to their larger selections. Independent record stores offer music from metal, folk, rock, indie and rap artists that otherwise are hard to find. They also carry second hand records that are sometimes cheaper than buying new.

In Columbia, Hitt Records houses a wide selection of artists ranging from the hip hop artist Tyler the Creator to Japanese folk-rock band Happy End.

Facebook Marketplace and Ebay are two places one can find second hand records. Both websites often have a variety of old records for sale, ranging from new artists to classical music.

caring for your records

Store in the Right Climate – When storing records, it is important to be cautious about warping. When a record is exposed to extreme heat, intense pressure, or direct sunlight for long periods of time it can cause warping.

Store Vertically – Storing your records vertically will prevent pressure build up. Records stacked on top of each other are more likely to warp when left in the same position for long periods of time.

Hold Records by the Edges – when handling your records, avoid touching the grooves. Avoiding the grooves prevents scratches and dents that can damage the sound quality and cause skips in a record.

Clean your Records – while it is not a must, regularly cleaning your records and record player can prevent damage in the long run. Record cleaning brushes can remove dust and debris from a record prior to playing, which ensures the record plays smoothly each time.

Replace the Record Needle – Over time the needle will become worn out on your record player. It is important to replace the needle when this happens to prevent damaging your records. A worn-out needle can jump off the record grove and cause the music to skip. The needle can also scratch the grooves of the record, which can permanently damage the sound.

At the end of the day, it is not about how many artists’ records you have or how much money you spend. It is about enjoying music in a new capacity and expressing your love of music. Records are something you can experiment with. So, buy that cool blue record from the latest artist, or experiment with second-hand records from an artist you have never heard before. Music listening does not have one right method, the choice is yours!