Anxiety and uncertainty is an all too common feeling. When life gets busy, plans are made, friends are met and experiences are had, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Especially as someone who has just recently transitioned from a senior in high school to a freshman in college, the amount of anxiety I’ve experienced in the last year has dramatically increased. However, by using these short phrases I have greatly helped my mental stability and improved my internal reassurance.

The time will pass anyway

Oftentimes, we worry about starting or engaging in something new. The chances of what could happen and what will happen influence how much motivation we actually have to start it. Then we proceed to just push it aside, saying we’ll do it later. Eventually, later never comes. Alternatively, we don’t want to commit to something because it’ll take too long and we don’t want to put in all the time and energy needed.

However, the time will pass anyway. The days will come and go, the years will pass, and we haven’t even started.

This phrase helped me begin going to the gym. Yes, going to the gym six times a week doesn’t do anything in one week, but the time will pass anyway and before I knew it, it had been months and I saw progress. Just begin something, stick to it and before you know it, you’ll see the results.

Remain where your feet are, babe

Overthinking decisions, events, people and relationships is all too easy. Juggling the ideas and endless scenarios of possible outcomes is something I particularly struggle with. However, it’s important to remain where your feet are.

Is it easy to overthink the future with all its uncertainty? Absolutely. But is it productive and will it change the present whatsoever? No. Remain where your feet are. Remain where your behaviors and presence is felt. Remain where your mind isn’t influencing you.

Not every thought needs to be entertained

Personally I have the tendency to freak out about anything that happens. If it has the possibility of happening or even just a slight chance of happening, it’ll be something that keeps me up at night. However, I’ve grown to embrace the idea that not every thought needs to be entertained.

Something may come up in your mind, but that doesn’t mean it needs to be thought about for longer than a second. It doesn’t mean you need to think about a million different outcomes. Especially if you can recognize the thought you’re spiraling over, it’s possible to remind yourself that you don’t need to think about it.

Not every thought needs to be entertained and not every mental disturbance is productive.

You don’t need to be good at something to enjoy it

I have never been naturally gifted at a sport or hobby and therefore many activities that I’ve started, I’ve been terrible at. I enjoy cross stitching, but to this day there hasn’t been a project I haven’t messed up. I love snowboarding but it took me about two years to not fall down every time I stood up. However, you never need to be good at something to enjoy it. If you fall in love with the progress of learning, putting the work in and receiving a small victory, that’s enough to continue working on it.

You are allowed to exist in spaces where you are not the best. You are allowed to fail at something you’ve worked on. You’re allowed to keep working on what others find easy. This does not mean you don’t belong in that space or community.

It’s not possible to be both grateful and anxious at the same time

Periodically I notice when I’m becoming increasingly anxious and often what I do is take a step back and remember what I have to be grateful for. It’s not possible to be both grateful and anxious at the same time. It’s not possible to be nervous and appreciative at the same time. Therefore, when you feel an intrusive thought about the future, uncertainty, or even just when your heart beats faster for an unknown reason, remember the reason you are where you are.

Remember what has brought you there, and what you have to be thankful for in that moment. It will release the tension in your stomach, ground you, and keep you moving forward.

Final Words

In the end, you determine the trajectory of your thoughts and the phrases that help you will be the ones that ultimately shift your mindset into a healthier one. Reminding yourself of whatever reassurances help you best is going to be the difference maker in your life. Whichever and whatever words you use to soothe your mind, I hope you’ll remain at ease and at peace with yourself.