Seven Spring Break Destinations You Don’t Need to Leave the Midwest For

Spring break — the vacation from class we’ve all been waiting for. Weeks of nonstop classes and endless midterms have piled up at this point and let’s face it, we all need to get away for a little bit.

Traveling is expensive, though, and there isn’t a lot of time to go somewhere far out, especially if you’re trying to keep up with assignments and make it back for class on time.

In my experience, though, you don’t have to go far to have a good time and the Midwest is filled with things to do that often go overlooked. We have it all — city life, remote getaways and even our own touristy destinations. There’s a lot more within reach than you might think.

Here are seven places in the Midwest to upgrade your lazy spring break without venturing too far from home.

1. Michigan Lakes

A staple of Midwest culture has to be lake life, and Michigan has plenty of amazing spots to take advantage of when it comes to spring break.

The picture above was taken on Corey Lake in southwestern Michigan, but there are endless options when it comes to destinations throughout the state, many of which have great Airbnb and rental options if you’re looking for a few days away.

Lake trips are a great way to spend break if you want to focus on relaxation and distraction from the burdens of school. Kicking back and letting loose is easy when your options for entertainment are things like tanning, boating, kayaking and swimming. Sometimes simplicity is the key to a good trip, and I know personally that a good weekend at the lake would do wonders for my academic stress and overload right now.

2. The Mall of America in Minneapolis

The United States has been known for its culture of shopping malls for some time now, but the Mall of America takes it to a whole new level.

Imagine a mall with more than just your standard Hot Topic and Auntie Anne’s — try full-scale hotels and an entire amusement park, all under one roof. You could be browsing the Vans store one minute and riding a literal roller coaster through the mall the next.

This spot is perfect for any shopaholic and is so much fun to just explore in general, with its endless sights to see. I would definitely recommend making a stop here at some point in your life, and spring break is the perfect time to make the trip out.

3. King’s Island in Mason, Ohio

Amusement parks are obviously a great way to spend your free time, and they’re even more fun to explore with a good group of friends. Growing up, King’s Island was probably my favorite roller coaster destination, and it was immensely popular among people in my hometown.

The rides are top-tier, and the lines usually aren’t bad at all, which makes it one of my favorites for a day away from home.

If you’ve never been before, my personal favorite rides are The Beast and Orion, which you should definitely check out. And no King’s Island trip would be complete without some of their signature blue soft serve ice cream, which is a legendary way to upgrade your spring break plans.

4. Wisconsin Dells

Wisconsin Dells is an iconic spring break destination, known for its various resorts, waterparks and amusement park attractions. There’s a lot to do in the town, and if you plan ahead, it can actually be pretty affordable.

A few years ago, my sister and I stayed at the Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park, where we wasted the days away going on some of the most fun roller coasters I’ve ever been on and fighting for our lives in one of the most epic wave pools I think we’d ever seen.

To be honest, I didn’t expect much when we planned our trip here, but with good company, I think it really was one of my favorite excursions. I definitely recommend getting together a good group of friends and spending a day — or a few — taking on one of the attractions in Wisconsin Dells — you won’t regret it.

5. Chicago

Ah, the windy city. If you’re looking for a city girl vibe or just for a larger life in general this spring break, I would recommend a trip to Chicago.

I grew up with a lot of family in the Chicago area, so I loved visiting as a kid and getting to explore the city. There’s so much to do, from more basic photo ops like the Bean and Riverwalk, to fun, interactive spots like the Museum of Science and Industry. To be honest, if you showed up in Chicago with no plan at all, I think you would have no trouble finding an abundance of ways to keep yourself preoccupied, which makes it a great spring break destination. And, let’s face it, your Instagram could really use an aesthetic Ferris wheel pic from Navy Pier to tie your feed together.

6. St. Louis

Being an out-of-state student, I’d only been to St. Louis one or two times before coming to Mizzou, but here in Missouri, everyone seemed to love the city for some reason.

At first, I was really confused … What was so special about St. Louis?

Since being here for school and visiting St. Louis quite a few times with local friends, I will say it’s a great place to get away for the weekend or even just a day. There’s plenty to do in St. Louis. Obviously, if you’ve never been up in the Gateway Arch, that’s a must, but there’s so much more than that, too. My favorite thing I’ve done in the city so far probably has to be exploring the City Museum with my 9-year-old cousin, which was just as much of a treat for me as it was for her. If you haven’t had the pleasure, you just have to make the trip this break; it’s 100% worth it.

7. Downtown Indianapolis

Last, but most certainly not least, I have to give a little credit to my hometown of Indianapolis, which I like to think of as a little bit of a sleeper agent when it comes to travel destinations.

It may not seem like much, but Indianapolis is one of the best ways to explore city life without the overcrowding and busy traffic that automatically comes with bigger cities like Chicago and St. Louis.

Indianapolis is home to the world’s largest children’s museum, which will always hold a part of my childhood, but is so much fun for big kids, too, with all the interactive elements it has to offer. There’s also the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is always interesting leading up to the Indy 500, and the ever-aesthetic cultural atmosphere of the Mass Ave and Bottleworks District, which, I will say, provides a lot of good Instagram content.

Overall, Indianapolis is a great place to visit, and I would easily recommend it as a spring break destination that’s not too far from Missouri.

Spring break is within grasp, and with all that this semester’s thrown at us, you deserve something to look forward to. Having a good time doesn’t mean you have to go far, though, and I promise the Midwest has a lot more in store than meets the eye. Don’t sleep on everything we have to offer, and take advantage of all of that this spring break. Trust me, it’s worth it.