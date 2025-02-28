This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Have you ever been excited to start a new book, only for it to feel like it takes all your energy to even turn to the next page? It feels like no matter how hard you try, you’re just… stuck. It can feel like there is no end to this debilitating feeling.

This experience has been coined as a “reading slump.” A reading slump is simply what it sounds like: the experience of being disinterested, or in a slump, when it comes to reading. No reader is immune to it, but there is no need to fret.

I have experienced this feeling too many times to count, but I have found and compiled a list of books that sparked my love for reading again right back up. Whether it is because of the twist and turns that keep you on the edge of your seat or a love story that you just cannot get enough of, here are seveneight books that will pull you out of your reading slump.

1. daisy jones & the six by taylor jenkins reid

If you love fiction set in the past, Taylor Jenkins Reid is the author for you, and Daisy Jones & The Six is one of the five books in her coined “Reidverse.” The story follows the fictional, eponymous band as they skyrocket to fame and their ultimate demise.

Taylor Jenkins Reid captures the time period of the 1970’s perfectly and gives us characters, albeit flawed, that you just can’t help but root for. Every chapter had me wondering what would happen next.

2. Normal People by Sally Rooney

Normal People by Sally Rooney dives into and explores the intricate relationship between Connell and Marianne throughout different periods in their lives.

This book is driven by the characters and and delves deep into each of their personalities. This makes it impossible not to root for them as both individuals and for them as a pairing. If you’re looking for a book that is both bingeable and heartbreaking, Normal People is a great option.

3. In My Dreams I Hold a Knife BY Ashley Winstead

Another book told in a dual timeline, In My Dreams I Hold a Knife is set at the 10 year reunion of Jessica Miller, who is ready to show her former classmates just how much she has changed since they last saw her.

The reunion is plagued by the past murder of Jessica’s best friend, Heather, and how it destroyed the friendship between their group of friends. Now, someone is determined to find the real killer, which forces the friends to reunite and face what happened. The twists of this story and the complex characters make In My Dreams I Hold a Knife an addictive read.

4. American Royals by Katharine McGee

The first book in a series, American Royals envisions America if it was ruled by nobility by showing us the glitz and glamour through four different narratives: Beatrice and Samantha, who are the daughters of the reigning monarch, Nina, who is Samantha’s best friend and Daphne, the on-and-off girlfriend of Beatrice and Samantha’s brother, Jefferson.



American Royals is filled with drama, romance and betrayal, with quick chapters and an interesting storyline. It feels like the book equivalent of a reality television episode with everything that happens, which makes it a fun and easy read for someone looking to get out of a book slump.

5. The Cruel Prince BY Holly Black

Set in the fictional world of Faerie, The Cruel Prince is a political fantasy filled with plenty of twists and turns. Jude, a human girl, and her sisters are brought to Faerie after the death of their parents in the mortal world, where she must face the Fae, who are determined to make her miserable– especially Prince Cardan.

If you’re both a lover of fantasy and a slow-burn romance, the first book in this trilogy will be a perfect read for you. The tension between Cardan and Jude will have you on the edge of your seat until the very last page.

6. The Initial Insult by Mindy McGinnis

A retelling of Edgar Allen Poe’s The Cask Of Amontillado, The Initial Insult follows two former friends turned into enemies, switching between timelines to show readers what happened between the girls.

McGinnis tells a story that has both twists and high stakes, which keeps the reader on their toe, making it into a story that everyone can enjoy through delving into multiple different genres.

7. The Favorites BY Layne Fargo

Told through interview transcripts and flashbacks, The Favorites focuses on Katarina and Heath, two professional ice skaters destined to go to the Olympics. The book throws the reader into the glamorous world of competitive figure skating by, completely immersing them as if they were there.

Filled with passion, romance, and betrayal, The Favorites is bound to keep you reading until the last page.

Getting out of a reading slump can be difficult, but with some guidance and the right book, it can be made easier. These books are just a few that I found that were both easy and immersive reads that me out of my personal slump!