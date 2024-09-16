The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Your game-day Pinterest board doesn’t have to break the bank.

It’s arguably the best time of the year: football season.

Every single game, I find myself looking around and wondering, “Where is everyone getting these cute outfits?”

Seriously, no matter how long I dig through my closet or how hard I try to mix and match different pieces, I still feel like I don’t live up to some of these game-day fits that look like they came straight from Pinterest.

Sure, my pics are still cute, but I’ve been left wondering how I can have post-worthy outfits without spending a ridiculous amount of money on boutique dresses.

So, I’ve compiled a list of tips and tricks on how to elevate your game-day outfits–and where to find them at a low cost!

Accessorize: When the clothes aren’t the statement.

A basic tee and jean shorts might not sound like an invigorating outfit, but with a few accessories, you’ll have people forgetting that you’re even wearing a $5 Walmart T-shirt. Black sunglasses, like these super cute ones from Amazon, or hair bows, like this adorable one from Walmart, can be a glamorous touch to an otherwise simple outfit. Statement jewelry, such as eye-catching earrings or chunky bracelets, can complete the look. Game-day pins are a must, too. Tiger Spirit in downtown Columbia has sorority-specific pins, and many students also have button-making businesses right on campus!

Thrift: For those pieces that break the bank.

I love the idea of a jersey dress, but I don’t love the $100+ price tag. Local thrift stores usually have cute pieces in general, but sometimes a basic yellow tank just isn’t what you’re looking for. Check the men’s section for oversized shirts and jerseys that could be that $10 jersey dress you’ve been searching for. Poshmark, Depop, and other resale websites also have lots of Mizzou-specific game-day gear.

Shoes: The ultimate accessory.

Cowgirl boots are a staple of SEC game-day fashion, but they can also come with a huge price tag. Check the thrift or look for discounted boots on Amazon or in sale rooms, such as at Altar’d State. Another way is to take a look in your closet for shoes that draw colors from your outfit. Think of the sandwich theory: match your shoes to your top. Wearing a white shirt and a denim skirt? White sneakers are the way to go. For dresses and rompers, consider complimentary colors or statement shoes: a black dress pairs well with white shoes, or gold shoes could be a cute pop of color.

Jackets and skirts: Think beyond jerseys and dresses.

A hint of leather, whether in a jacket or skirt, can really elevate an outfit. A gold or yellow skirt or pants with a tiger-stripe pattern are also great options. Pick out one cute piece and pair it with a simple shirt or jeans to avoid having a “too-busy” look.

Purses: The clear bag rule doesn’t have to be boring.

Purses are so versatile: if you want, they can be a part of your outfit, and if not, they don’t have to be in the pictures. Consider buying a clear, Mizzou-themed purse off Etsy or decorating your own! Iron-on letters and patches are cost-effective ways to make your clear purse look game-day-ready.

Redesign: Cut, tuck, and even get crafty!

There’s so much you can do on your own to redesign pieces you already have! Simply tucking the front of your jersey into a denim skirt or cutting the neck off a Mizzou T-shirt can completely change the look of your outfit. The little details count, too: consider tying small bows onto your boots or the belt straps of your jeans. You could even buy your own letter patches and add “Mizzou” or “Tigers” to the back of a leather jacket!

The possibilities are endless, and that’s what makes game days so fun: everyone’s unique style shines through their outfits. So, next time you’re scrambling on a Saturday morning, break the outfit back down to the basics, and wear what you feel most confident and comfortable in. Go Tigers!