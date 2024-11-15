Sabrina’s Short n’ Sweet Appearance at the Eras Tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Talk about a power duo.

In her white babydoll dress and sparkly silver high heels, Sabrina Carpenter took the stage with Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour in New Orleans on Oct. 26. It was night two of three at the Caesars Superdome, which displayed a giant friendship bracelet on the side of the venue to welcome the music icon.

Swift made a call to Carpenter during the surprise song section of the show, letting her know that she sang a “little bit of ‘Espresso,’” one of Carpenter’s recent hits. She emphasized how the crowd “sang every word so loud.” At first, it seemed like she was just calling Carpenter to express how much the audience–and Swift–love her.

But if you know Taylor Swift, things are never just what they seem. She went on to ask Carpenter, “What are you doing? Why aren’t you here with us?” Soon after, Carpenter was brought out on stage by a rising platform.

The two proceeded to sing a mash-up of Carpenter’s lead singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” as well as Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” from the vault of “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

This was Carpenter’s first time performing with Swift since she was her opener for the Eras Tour. Her last show was in Singapore on March 9, over seven months prior.

Swift and Carpenter’s collab is not just confined to the stage. They’re long-time friends; Carpenter recently told Variety, “She’s one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend.”

And nothing says “best friends” more than Swift’s comment on Carpenter’s Fourth of July Instagram post: “SUMMER OF SABRINA AND MAY IT CONTINUE FOREVER 😇”

They have spoken numerous times about their admiration for one another, especially in the industry. Carpenter told Rolling Stone, “You just watch [Swift], like, walk in a room and it’s very easy to understand that she’s so composed, she’s graceful, she’s gracious”

As the Eras Tour approaches its end, this surprise duet reminds fans of the special connection between these two artists—and keeps audiences hoping for even more collabs in the future.

Swift is expected to play her final show of the Eras Tour in Vancouver on Dec. 8, while Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour will continue until March 2025.