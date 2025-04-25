Road tripping alone as a woman in your 20s

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My family has been a road trip family as long as I can remember.

As a child, my parents piling my siblings and I into our blue Chevy Suburban — off to visit family in St. Louis or Pittsburgh, off to wherever the next soccer tournament would be — became a regular occurrence.

We all had our assigned seats and roles. My father, the ever-resilient driver. My mother on music and directions. My brothers right behind, manning the bag of electronics and their respective charging devices. My sister and I in the back, guardians of the snacks and drinks stowed away in the cooler buried beneath the bags in the trunk.

We had a system. It was chaotic and messy and loud, and the hours spent in the car were unbearably long, but we made it work. Some of my favorite childhood memories were made on the road.

Now, as an out-of-state student at Mizzou, I have grown even more accustomed to road trips (if that’s, like, even possible).

Despite the fact that my car didn’t make the move with me from Dallas, Texas to Columbia, Missouri until the beginning of my junior year, I still managed to make the trek between them numerous times, whether that be with family members, friends, partners, or so on.

Whether I’m behind the wheel or not, a lengthy drive time doesn’t daunt me. Call me a seasoned pro.

I made my first drive from Texas to Columbia by myself at the end of summer before my senior year. I made it again there and back for winter break. Then, I decided to surprise my mom by going home for a few days during spring break. Again, there and back. Again, light work.

Well, maybe not fully by myself. Did I mention I have a cat?

Yeah. I drove over nine hours across state lines with a cat. Freaking baller.

Now that I’ve (hopefully) established my road tripping credentials, I’ll be the first one to say that traveling alone is scary. As a young woman, too many things could go wrong — especially with nobody else around (cat not included).

If it’s your first rodeo, at least it’s not mine. Maybe, just maybe, the back pain that I put myself through is worth it. Maybe, just maybe, my experience can help.

So, here are some tips for driving the distance alone (again, cat not included).

Where to?

This one should go without saying, but know where you’re going. Always.

When putting your final destination in your map app of choice, consider adding your stops, too.

I plan my stops beforehand, both for business and pleasure. Gas, food or beverages, roadside attractions, bathroom breaks, you name it; I’ve either done my research or done it before.

I saw a Tiktok not too long ago about a gas station around College Station, Texas that had locks outside the door of the women’s bathroom. The woman who found them noted that there were none on the men’s bathroom door, then swiftly dialed 911. The locks were removed, but who’s to say how many women had been locked in or disappeared in related instances before that.

Scary stuff.

Needless to say, this blanket of comfort saves me added stress as I go. I don’t have to think about where I am headed behind the wheel. I just do.

How to prepare?

I like to ensure that my car is in tip-top shape before hitting the road.

I fill up my gas tank the night before. I max out on motor oil and windshield wiper fluid, storing more in my trunk just in case. I check my tire pressure and keep my portable pump handy.

It’s the little things that go a long way, which becomes even more when you’re travelling a long way.

Take care of your car and it will take care of you.

What to bring?

As a chronic overpacker, this is the hardest part for me.

After rounding out my double- and triple-checks to be sure I have everything I need for where I’m going, I shift my attention to what I need while I’m going.

I like to keep a few snacks and beverages within arms reach, typically in my passenger seat. I like using a refillable water bottle, which accumulates less waste.

Gum is great to have, too, if you need the motion of chewing to stay awake.

Some other miscellaneous items that I always keep close: a phone charger, sunglasses, a pile of grocery bags to use as trash bags, napkins or tissues for small messes, hand sanitizer, a small first aid kit, medications (I’m prone to headaches, so Advil is my BFF) and a small stack of cash.

I always have my taser in my glove compartment. I stay strapped. Safety first, ladies.

How to get there?

Take your time. Take your time. Take your time.

This is something my father hammered into me, so it’s something I’m going to hammer into you.

Take. Your. Time.

Curb the road rage. I still swear, don’t get me wrong, but there is so much road to go around; don’t let sh*tty drivers agitate you.

You’ll run into traffic. You’ll run into speed changes with construction and in small towns. You’ll run into cops. Focus up.

Space out your drive based on your predetermined stops, but know that it is always best to take more. Get some fresh air, walk around. Road haze is NO joke.

Stay mindful, drive demure.

What to do?

Entertainment behind the wheel is so beyond important.

I like having a few playlists and podcasts picked out beforehand to cycle through; I don’t like letting things getting stale. My sister is partial to Disney music, my friend Teanna loves early-2000s bops — what works for you, works for you. Though my music ranges, my podcasts stay the same: true-crime or ghost stories. No wonder I’m paranoid.

Anyways.

Rolling down the windows can be a nice reset, both with sound and ambiance. If your hair is longer, perhaps consider putting it back for this part. If not, perhaps consider bringing a brush to fix those wind tangles.

I also like making calls when I drive. I’ll call my long-distance friends. I’ll call my grandma. I’ve even had a job interview while passing through middle-of-nowhere Oklahoma.

I’ve never tried playing car games on my own, but I feel that this could be a valid option, as well.

Sing along. Tune in. Become one with the breeze. Chat. Flex those brain muscles while the rest of your muscles are stuck stiff in that driver’s seat.

Staying busy makes the time pass by quicker than it would otherwise.

So, like, why not give it a go?

How to feel?

Monitor yourself. I’ve made the drive with a chest infection. Not fun, and I wouldn’t recommend it.

You know yourself best, so if you can drive, drive. If not, listen to your mind and body. Take it easy; this shouldn’t be a fight.

I take the drive as I go. It’s almost a cathartic experience, witnessing a sunrise and sunset in one go. The scenery in between can be bland, or it can be beautiful. It depends on how you spin it.

Personally, I like to make the most of it.

I yearn. I romanticize. I look out the window and have all kinds of indie girl movie moments.

And you know what? I love it.

With my cat, my trip is slightly harder; I need to take extra steps to ensure her comfort in addition to my own. With someone or not (furry friend or not), just know that your time on the road can be enjoyed. In fact, I believe it should be. If you’ve read this through without coming to the conclusion that I’m probably insane for looking forward to road trips, I promise, it is possible.

As American philosopher and essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson so-eloquently said: “It’s not the destination, it’s the journey.”

I’m, like, hella biased, but he could be onto something.

So, for your next road trip, do not fret: you’ve got this! Godspeed!

I (and my cat) will be with you in spirit.