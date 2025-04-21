Ren Faires, What Are They and Why Are They Fun?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Renaissance Faires, or simply “ren faires,” have existed for more than 60 years. The first began in Los Angeles in May 1963 and was called the “Renaissance Pleasure Faire.”

But how did they start? How and why are they so popular? What do you even do at them? This article is here to explore the history and appeal of ren faires across the United States. So strap in, this is gonna be a long ride.

What are ren faires? (Well, mostly the history)

As aforementioned, ren faires were created in the United States in May of 1963. Ironically, the original fair has direct connections to the Red Scare, a Cold War era hysteria caused by the idea of communism.

Phyllis Patterson, a former English and history teacher, helped to create ren fairs by starting the first, now known as the “Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire” in Irwindale, California. After leaving California public schools to take care of her son and due to the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), which investigated those who were thought to have Communist ties, as she “felt strongly about the harms and unconstitutionality of the HUAC and was therefore uncomfortable taking a loyalty oath.” According to Kevin Patterson, her son.

Patterson began to work at the Wonderland Youth Center, running a theater program for the children, holding classes in her backyard. The curriculum included a popular type of comedy that was improvised and performed by traveling groups in Italy between the 16th and 18th centuries called commedia dell’arte.

After being encouraged by the enthusiasm of her students, Patterson began dreaming of a new setting for a repeat performance recreating an Elizabethan county fair. In these fairs people would celebrate the harvest or the coming of spring, sell all types of goods, eat, drink, dance and watch traveling performers. And so, she began to enlist volunteers to help; including actress Doris Karnes as the designer of costumes, props and scenery for the fair and Patterson’s husband, Ron Patterson, managing the business side of the event.

Many of the volunteers who were involved in the first fair were residents of Laurel Canyon, some having even been previously black, or “greylisted,” as communists, making it difficult for them to find work in the film industry. The fair gave these people an ability to use their skills and be a part of a project that celebrated freedom.

The first fair officially began on May 11, 1963 with actors playing as Queen Elizabeth I and Robert Devereux, the Earl of Essex. And while the Patterson’s later strove for historical accuracy, this first fair was much more relaxed.

Each year, the fair grew larger, moving to several larger areas, before settling in the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale, California 20 years ago. Now there are around 200 fairs a year with almost every state having one.

Now, with all that history known, ren faires are fairly simply just gatherings outside (typically on fairgrounds) where people do things like eat, drink, watch jousts and “trade.” Most fairs take place in England at a specific era, usually around Queen Elizabeth I, but can go back as far as King Henry VIII and may even be set in different countries, such as France.

And not all fairs run at the same time; they happen all year long but tend to occur in the spring and fall. The Original Pleasure Faire typically runs on Saturdays and Sundays during April and May; The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival in Las Vegas runs for one weekend in the middle of Oct.; The Texas Renaissance Festival in Todd Mission, Texas runs through Oct. and Nov.; And the Kansas City Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs, Missouri runs every weekend from Aug. to Oct.

Despite all these differences, the one thing that is common between all of them is dressing up.

Dressing up

There aren’t any real rules when it comes to dressing up at a Ren Faire, except for remaining decent. Even with each fair having its own rules when it comes to costumes, it’s not like you can walk around these events naked, but at many, you can wear minimal clothing. At some, men and women can simply walk around in just their undergarments — which isn’t often — but it still can happen. And while these fairs take place in the “Elizabethan” or “Renaissance” era, that doesn’t limit what one can dress as.

Accurate era attire, pirates, fairies, vampires, mermaids and even fictional characters like characters from TV shows such as “Doctor Who” or “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon,” and movies such as “Star Wars” as well as video games such as “Assassin’s Creed” and “Mortal Kombat.” There is no limit to what one can dress up as at these events.

Eats, drinks and vendors

As for eats and drinks, different fairs have different choices. But a few things that are almost a guarantee to get at any of them would be beer, meads, ciders, turkey legs, brats and other types of meats. Along with these staples, many fairs have food vendors that only appear at their fair or ones in the area.

These vendors can sell all types of things; whether it be for at the fair or to take home with you… Food, cups, clothing, weapons and – my personal favorite – trinkets are among what you can get at these vendors.

At the Original Pleasure Faire they have “Jazla’s Coffee House” where you can get coffees, teas, lemonade and (what I personally think is the best) a hibiscus cooler. The coffee house has been at the fair for the past several years and also made appearances at the Northern California Renaissance Faire in Hollister, California. The Pleasure Faire also sells nuts at the booth “Royal Nuts” where you can get almonds, cashews, pecans and peanuts with different types of seasonings.

The Pleasure Faire also has food vendors that offer you things to take home, like the Garlic Festival Food Shop where you can buy mustards, oils, vinegars, salsas, hot sauces and more, with garlic in them. This vendor specifically goes to fairs (and other festivals) all over the nation, so if you like garlic, I’d recommend checking them out.

The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival in Las Vegas, tends to include local eats like Tacotarian — which sells tacos, nachos and taki elotes — Sin City Munchies — which sells standard carnival food — and Snowie Paradice — which sells frozen foods and drinks.

The Texas Ren Fest has no shortage of food and drinks, after all, they claim it to be the largest in the nation, you can eat foods from different kingdoms and countries, even dine with King Henry the VIII himself. It’s hard to look at this festival and trace down just a few places to grab food or a drink, you have the Kingdom of Burgundy, Heidelberg and Poland to just name a few and that doesn’t even scratch half of what is there. You can get nuts, funnel cake, coffees, sodas, teas and obviously turkey legs and mead. Now, to inch away from food, here are a few different types of vendors that appear at these fairs.

Safe things such as henna tattoos, face painting and hair braiding are all things that seem to appear at these events. Vendors will have the tools to create drawings with henna on your body, paint you face with whatever you wish, and braid your hair to look as though you truly are in the Renaissance era.

But those aren’t the only things around, you can practice your archery skills with a bow or a crossbow, throw an axe, throw knives, throw javelins, really anything is possible at these fairs.

Along with these, some vendors sell clothing for the era, weapons, and niche little fantasy items. You can create absinthe kits, purchase hair accessories, or just accessories in general and purchase dice for your next Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Or even get a new corset or dress for your next fair, a cloak to keep yourself hidden from enemies (or the sun), purchase soaps, oils and lotions. Really, anything is possible at them. You never know what you might find to purchase there.

Entertainment

Now what about entertainment? What if you are bored of eating and drinking and browsing around the shoppes; well, do I have to tell you.

Jousting.

Every fair has jousting. If you’ve ever been to anything that takes place in the Renaissance time or the Medieval times, I’m sure you’ve at least heard of this. But what is it?

Jousts are tournaments between knights of different kingdoms — occasionally the same, with two knights riding towards the other with wooden lances in a designated area. Occasionally, ladies would sponsor, give a token of appreciation and gratitude towards a knight in hopes that they might win. People from all over would come to experience these tournaments, placing bets on who they wished to win.

Of course, jousts aren’t the only entertainment at ren fairs. There are jesters, musicians, magicians, fire shows and psychics. Some performers even gain popularity on other platforms. One in particular would be Jacques Ze Whipper, who basically does different tricks with a whip. He’ll play tricks and songs, which is how he gained popularity by posting clips of these tricks onto TikTok.

What are some fairs to look out for?

I won’t lie, I think that you should go to a fair at least once in your life, and if you get the ability, go to one of these following:

The Original Pleasure Faire in Irwindale, California. Obviously. I really haven’t even given a fraction as to what makes this fair fun. Everything that I have mentioned above are things that you can experience at it. Plus, they have swings. Not normal swings. Different types that belong in the Elizabethan era. They also have a dragon swing. You also never know who you might see, burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese went for the first time two years ago.

Oh and also, Mark Hamil got his start there.

The Texas Ren Fest in Todd Mission, Texas. As I said above, this festival is almost impossible to simply put into words. You need at least a day to experience it all, plan to get lost (even with the map) and plan to go broke. Plan for traffic. Plan for everything. Any and everything can happen. Plan to be there all day.

The Tennessee Renaissance Festival in Arrington, Tennessee. This is for one reason and one reason alone: Castle Gwynn. It is a replica of a 12th century Welsh castle. Taylor Swift filmed the music video for “Love Story” there. Actually, you should go, for two reasons, you could get the chance to be knighted or damned by Queen Elizabeth I.

Not to brag but I was damned twice, back in 2008 and then again in 2009.

The Bristol Pleasure Faire in Kenosha, Wisconsin. They have a steampunk weekend and a cottagecore weekend. They have whippers, aerial dancers, artists of all kinds and, just like the Tennessee Renaissance Festival, a knighting ceremony where you can be knighted or damed by Queen Elizabeth I herself, only difference though is it appears you can only be under the age of 12 for this one.

The Age of Chivalry in Las Vegas. I’m biased. This is where I’ve been going for the past five-ish years. But honestly, despite it still being in the high 90s in Oct., this fair is still fun to attend. There is, surprisingly, a lot of shade in Sunset Park, where the fair is held every year. You can talk to people with guilds, walk around the water, chase ducks and dance to music. Honestly, despite the heat, this fair is a lot of fun to go to.

Also don’t be shocked if Darth Vader is there, don’t ask why, he just might be.

So huzzah to all

I’m not necessarily here to convince you to go to a fair, I’m mostly here to show how fun they can be and what one can do at them. I’ve been going to them since I was a baby, I grew up going to them every year. I always look forward to dressing up and appearing at them. It’s something fun to just go to for a day, escape the real world and sort of experience what life was like in the past.

If you’re reading this and are going to the University of Missouri, I would suggest heading up to Kansas City and experiencing the one there if you never have before. And if you can, I’d say make the 6 1/2 hour drive up to Wisconsin to experience that Pleasure fair. While it isn’t the original, it still is just as amazing.

And to that I say, huzzah to all.