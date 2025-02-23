Recession Pop is Back: Three Recession Pop Songs to Check Out in 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“I’m a brat when I’m bumpin’ that,” said icon and hit pop star Charli XCX and the world went crazy. With the recent awards season in full swing, and many artists performing and releasing new songs, it is apparent that pop music is coming back stronger than ever with iconic dance and electronic beats. But the question is why and why now?

Recession pop? What does it mean?

Recession pop is a term that is coming back into use although it first originated in 2007 and continued for a few years. During that time, the world suffered through the Great Recession where there was a widespread financial crisis that caused the loss of many jobs, livelihoods and unexpected upending of daily life.

In times of economic hardship and struggles, people turn to a known comfort to them – music. Do you remember in 2010 when Katy Perry released “Teenage Dream”? Would you listen to “I Gotta Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas in 2009? Lady Gaga’s iconic “Just Dance” in 2008 probably was your song. These songs are characterized by their funky melodies, fast-paced beats and a catchiness that makes you want to dance and sing along to forget about your worries. This is a key feature of dance pop; what makes the songs of the 2010s so iconic for many is how these songs speak to people.

One reason why recession pop is not just dance pop, is that it seeks to distract, which is reflected in its lyrics.

“Keep it cool, what’s the name of this club? / I can’t remember, but it’s alright, alright / Just dance”

“Tonight’s the night / Let’s live it up / I got my money / Let’s spend it up”

People relate and find solace in music when songs preach about singing, dancing, partying the night away and forgetting your troubles.

So, with songs such as “365” having lyrics like,

“When I’m in the club, yeah / I’m bumpin’ that / 365, party girl / I’m bumpin’ that,”

With recession pop legend Lady Gaga releasing a new song “Abracadabra” during the recent Grammys, it seems that recession pop is making a comeback and many on social media seem to agree.

TikTok user Jadyn, @jadynnkosi, posted a video that has two million views dancing to the choreography of “Abracadabra” with the caption, “recession pop is back.” With many other TikTok users agreeing with this sentiment and dancing along to this iconic, Vogue-like choreography, perhaps it is time for us to hit the clubs and dance it out, especially with an increasing feeling of uncertainty, stress and a need for distraction amongst people.

Have you heard of these?

Here are some songs released in the past two years that seem to fit into the recession pop genre and perhaps something to add to your playlist.

This song makes you want to dance along to her wheelchair-friendly choreography, which is an inclusive and iconic dance that will be sure to debut in night life around the world.