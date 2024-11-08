Reasons Why Being a Psychology Major at Mizzou is Awesome

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Growing up, I always knew I wanted to pursue a career in psychology. There were no doubts or roadblocks; my passion only persisted. Whichever college I ended up at, I wanted there to be a psychology program with a variation of interesting courses. The University of Missouri was my pick, not primarily for the College of Arts and Sciences or its psychology offerings but more for the atmosphere, campus lifestyle, and academic rigor. However, I realized Mizzou had all I had been looking for, and then some. As time passes, I continue to appreciate why I love being a psychology major here. But why?

Research Opportunities

This semester I am taking “Psych Research Methods I,” as this course is required for my major. My professor, Dr. Lisa Bauer has been an asset and helpful role model. At the beginning of the year, she explained many research assistant opportunities and linked them on our Canvas resource page. I was not planning on getting the RA experience yet, but I thought I would browse through these opportunities. Little did I know, I was able to find one that piqued my interest. Dr. Todd Schactman’s lab (Cognition and Neuroscience emphasis) focuses on projects involving cue competition in learning and influences on intrinsic motivation. Ever since I joined, I have started working on a research project titled the “Rodica Study,” where I have been refining the methodology, helping to collect data, and analyzing results.

Positive Class Experiences

For psychology majors, Mizzou offers a number of courses that are tailored to your interests. For example, in the second semester of my freshman year, I took a class titled “Learning, Memory, and Cognition” (PSYCH 2110). My takeaways were the fundamental principles of each topic in the curriculum, and recognizing the key historical figures who contributed to the field. The beauty of psychology is its real-world and everyday life application. The most simple conversations and events can easily be linked to the Mizzou course content.

Study Spots

When I describe Mizzou to my friends and family who haven’t visited, I say that the environment has a unique sparkle and shine. Some of the places I am most productive are Ellis Library (which is wonderful because you can reserve study rooms), the variety of coffee shops offered on and off campus, the psychology buildings (i.e. McAlester Hall), and outside the quad where the weather is beautiful. I believe places where you get your work done are a reflection of your overall academic performance, which remains true when evaluating my college experience thus far.

Supportive Communities

The psychology community here at Mizzou has been nothing but welcoming, inclusive, and interactive. As of last year, I have been a member of Psi Chi which is the college student honor society in psychology with international outreach. What you put into this organization is what you get out of it. A major benefit of this program is the networking opportunities it offers; students have the chance to connect with their classmates, faculty, advisors, and professionals on campus. These interactions can lead to valuable mentorships and future job opportunities. Furthermore, Psi Chi provides students with guidance, career resources, and job listings. Also, membership in Psi Chi can have a positive impact on those who are considering graduate school.

Awards and Recognition

At Mizzou, both undergraduate and graduate students can earn grants, awards, and opportunities to present at conferences. Some examples of these specific awards are the Max Meyer Award, which “recognizes outstanding undergraduate research.” The Sam Brown Awards also honor research excellence, and the Undergraduate Diverse & Inclusive Research Award is a niche for diversity and inclusion in research. Some graduate awards are the Thelen Award which recognizes graduate students who exemplify the goals of psychological clinical science, and the Graduate Student Excellence Award which honors “scholarship through publications, presentations, and grants.”

I am so grateful to be a psychology student at Mizzou. For high school seniors considering this school, I recommend learning more about the research opportunities, course offerings, and scholarships. While I chose this school without knowing the benefits of this major, my passion for my desired career path has consistently grown.

To future psychology majors at Mizzou, from a current psychology major at Mizzou – you can accomplish anything you set your mind to.