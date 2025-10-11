Real crimes more sinister than any Halloween film you’ll watch this year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Content warning: this article includes instances of murder, sexual assault and mental health issues, which some may find distressing. If these topics disturb you, viewer discretion is advised.

Every year, 22,830 people die from homicide, some in the quiet darkness of the night, while others are killed in broad daylight, surrounded by friends. However, there are some cases just too bizarre, weird and unique to ignore. Several are cold cases, with the victims begging for someone to find that one final piece of evidence to crack the entire trial open.

Thus, this is where my all-time favorite true crime documentaries and podcasts come in. Not only do these provide information about important cases, but they also highlight safety and the “red flags” that everyone, especially young women, needs to look out for. I have compiled a master list of the best documentaries and podcasts to put you in a sinister mood for the Halloween season. There are three (#superstition) in each category, so there is bound to be something for every type of viewer, whether you are intrigued by serial killings or more detective-focused work.

“Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel”

This documentary came out when I was a sophomore in high school, and was actually the first one I ever watched. I must credit my love and future career in investigative journalism and criminal law to this case; if I had never watched this documentary, I have no idea where I would be in life.

It follows the disappearance of Elisa Lam, a Canadian student who traveled to the U.S. for a solo vacation, specifically in the California area. Lam constantly posted about her adventures on Tumblr and called her family to check in. But one day, that all stopped.

Her final stop on her tour was Los Angeles, where she picked out the Cecil Hotel to stay, as the website offered a glamorous hotel and a prime downtown location. However, little did Lam know about the horrors hidden in the hotel walls.

Lam was last seen on Jan. 31, 2013, and was reported missing Feb. 8. The hotel has been home to numerous crimes… is it possible that the Cecil is the reason behind all this?

I will always recommend this case because of how bizarre it is. There are countless conspiracy theories about her disappearance that only Netflix covers. Witnesses and the top LA detectives give their insights into the case, which leads to many contradictory statements and will have you questioning who is right. Plus, there is the famous elevator footage, which is the last sighting of Lam. If you have not seen it yet, I highly recommend checking it out. Her body language and entire demeanor will send shivers right down your spine. Overall, this four-episode series is a top re-watch for me, and the end plot twist is better than any horror scene.

“Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal”

This two-season Netflix show dives into how a string of murders disrupted the small town of Islandton, South Carolina.

The first season examines a boating incident, which sets off the chain reaction of two murders. While the season is intriguing, it is nowhere near as insane as season two. It takes a deep examination into how the abuse of money, power and the town’s most successful family, the Murdaughs, can contribute to horrid murders as well as past financial felonies and corruption.

The amount of secrets a single family can possess, and how much they got away with, quite literally shocks my core. I mean, it is just one thing after another that I had to take a break for my brain to rest… but I couldn’t tear my eyes away from the screen!

I have gone down so many rabbit holes of how privilege is a driving factor in these murders, but Netflix did an outstanding job with this documentary. Everything from chilling video evidence of the murders to emotional interviews from the community members will leave you with goosebumps and endless questions begging to be answered.

“Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99”

The final true crime documentary on my list is the three-episode-long Netflix show about the 1999 Woodstock fiasco. I chose this because while it may not be murder, it’s still shocking and horrifying in its own special way.

Before watching this docuseries, I had no idea about the full extent of what actually happened at Woodstock. My dad told me surface-level information; it was a rock-style concert, people rioted and the entire thing was a wreck. But, there is so much more to this story.

Woodstock ‘99 began because the organizers wanted to relive Woodstock 1969, which was a festival focused on peace and love. While that may have been a hit in the early ‘70s, the ‘90s took a sharp turn. MTV, consumerism and toxic masculinity were at an all-time high, fueling the hatred of Woodstock ‘99.

The poor planning, extreme heat and intoxications mixed into a hostile environment. High prices for simple necessities, such as bottles of water, climbed to $8. During the weekend, the price of water increased due to the heat reaching over 100 degrees and little shade in the venue. Thus, people bought alcohol instead, leading to a large population with high intoxication levels.

Day two was the worst, as the music shifted to more aggressive influences, such as Limp Bizkit and Korn. By the end of the weekend, riots broke out, leading to vendors’ booths being looted and fires being lit everywhere.

This event showcases how greed and failure can fuel a nature of brutality, sexual assault and arson.

Now that we’ve looked at visuals, let’s switch gears to sound storytelling.

Crime Junkies

“Hi Crime Junkies, I’m your host, Ashley Flowers,‘and I’m Brit!’”

The opening of Crime Junkies is iconic and sets up how the rest of their podcast episodes are… true crime with two differing perspectives on cases.

Crime Junkies examines all types of true crime cases, from missing persons and mysterious deaths to updates on famous cold cases.

Recently, this podcast won a W3 Award for “Best in Show – True Crime and Investigative Journalism” and has been nominated for the Golden Globes’ new category, “Best Podcast.”

If their credentials still don’t convince you, I urge you to listen to one episode. The best place to start? “University of Idaho Murders,” “INFAMOUS: The Lake Waco Murders” and “MURDERED: The Powell Family.”

Park Predators

Sometimes, the most beautiful places are home to sinister secrets. Parks and forests are the locations of some of history’s darkest untold stories.

As someone who loves hiking, especially on the MKT Trail and Devil’s Icebox, this podcast informs me of cases and how to stay safe on the trails and in the park… especially when darkness falls.

My favorite episode is “The Loner,” which tells the harrowing story of a near-death experience on the Appalachian Trail. I’ve always been intrigued by the Appalachian Trail and the horrors tucked inside the shadows, so this episode is my all-time favorite. I also enjoy “The Road Trip” and “The Hunter.”

Murder with my Husband

This podcast is about the most horrible crimes in human history and is hosted by a husband and wife. The catch? The wife absolutely loves true crime, while her husband hates it. This dynamic is great for anyone who loves crime, while their friend or partner may not like it.

“Disappearances Caught on Camera,” “The Boy Next Door Killer” and “The Trust Fund Murderer” are the episodes I would suggest starting out with.

On the way to class, during a workout or even on the trail are the best spots to pop in your AirPods and listen to these podcasts. A solo night-in is my favorite time to watch true crime documentaries, especially with a fun fall dessert.

However, as fun and entertaining as these are, they each pose a larger meaning.

Remember: Be weird. Be rude. Stay alive – Crime Junkies.