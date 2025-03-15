Ranking RGB Lights from Best to Worst For Studying

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

RGB lights have been known to look aesthetically appealing to the human eye. There are multiple reasons as to why someone may consider buying RGB lights, ranging from studying purposes to room decor. Here are the rankings for RGB lights to study with ranging from best to worst.

Lights are measured in strength by using Kelvin temperatures. Daylight or cool white temperatures are considered to be the best for studying purposes – these range between 5000 K and 6500 K. While warm white is considered less effective – these range between 2000 K and 3000 K. The higher the Kelvin temperatures, the whiter the light is.

1. White and Blue

These color lights produce the best efficiency for studying. They can range from 5000 K to 10,000 K. These lights will generally increase focus and alertness. Because of how cool they are, they are also known to reduce eye strain when studying as well as reduce melatonin production.



2. Green and Purple

Although these color lights are not on the Kelvin scale, they are considered cool tones. Green will bring a sense of calm, but also increase focus on a task. While purple can increase creativity, it may not be the best for a long-term study session. Personally, I tend to add green into my RGB daily light settings.

3. Pink

Pink is another color not on the Kelvin scale. However, you can achieve the color through temperatures between 2700 K and 4000 K. Pink can create a relaxing atmosphere while reducing stress.

4. Yellow

This color light is not recommended for studying purposes because it is considered a warm tone. Yellow can range between 2700 K and 3000 K. However, yellow is considered a relaxing light and can be best used for reading.

5. Red and Orange

These colors are the last on the list as they are considered a warm tone, but they provide the complete opposite for studying purposes. These lights can range between 2000 K and 3000 K. Red and orange have the exact same purpose. These lights will help you fall asleep, and can also provide a relaxing atmosphere. I have used the red lights just before bed and they do lead to a state of relaxation.

Now that you know which lights are best for what, I hope you try it out for yourself and see if you can notice a difference while studying. It is important to know when to use what color light for a certain purpose. Happy studying!