Ranking Podcasts I Have Been Listening to Recently

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who has been listening to podcasts for about four years now, I like to consider myself a sort of connoisseur. I have listened to podcasts on true crime, self-improvement, education, spirituality, entertainment, you name it! Some are good for a quick listen or background noise, while others are better for long walks where I can focus and understand what I’m listening to on a deeper level.

The podcasts I enjoy the most are the ones I come back to because they leave me feeling inspired to actually make a change in my life. Lately, I’ve been cycling through five different podcasts that bring about this feeling of empowerment and I’ve decided to rank them in hopes that you might find enjoyment in them, too.

“We Can Do Hard Things,” hosted by Abby Wambach, Amanda Doyle and Glennon Doyle, recently joined my weekly podcast rotation. The trio, known as the “Pod Squad,” has been dubbed a “support system for braving the everyday” by Apple Podcasts.

The Pod Squad releases episodes twice a week with intimate, vulnerable conversations focused on personal development, relationships and mental health. These episodes cover challenges like addiction, parenting and anxiety with topic experts, personal stories and light-hearted discussions to ease the pain they may cause.

This podcast has been extremely successful since its first release in 2021. The crew has received multiple awards like #1 top new show Apple podcasts, the iHeartPodcast award for Best Advice/Inspirational Podcast and more! Additionally, The Pod Squad has raised over $56 million in global aid as of 2025. Almost $500,000 of which went to organizations supporting immigrant families in America.

“For The Girls” is a podcast for, well, girls! The host, Victoria Perciballi, releases new episodes every Monday and “Flashback Friday” episodes at the end of each week. Since 2021, Perciballi has released a total of 295 episodes tailored to women. These episodes range from entrepreneurship and work ethic to friendships and everyday life advice.

The most recent episode I listened to is “For The Self Sabotaging Girls.” This episode takes a deep dive into the root of self-sabotage in relationships and how girls who struggle with this can overcome it. Through this episode, I’ve learned the kinds of questions I need to ask myself when I am unintentionally self-sabotaging my relationships, whether romantic or platonic.

“Manifestation Babe” is hosted by Kathrin Zenkina, a manifestation and mindset coach who has built a strong, devoted audience in just over eight years. The focus of this podcast is not just manifestation, but emotional healing and having a money mindset, the kind of positive mindset that attracts money with ease.

I discovered this podcast through the December Money Babe Challenge from 2017. This series is all about money manifestation and attracting abundance into your life, and it allowed me to change my financial beliefs and money scarcity mindset.

After a recent unofficial hiatus, Zenkina is back, claiming to have undergone a time of personal transformation and alignment while away. Listeners can expect to receive new episodes semi-weekly soon.

I discovered “With Intention” only a year ago, but it has quickly become one of my favorite podcasts of all time. Originally known for her pilates and wellness content on TikTok and Instagram, Cami Sophia, the host, preaches on self-love, body positivity and becoming the best version of yourself. New episodes of “With Intention” are released weekly, all of which bring a fun, “girl-talk” energy that will make you want to keep coming back.

My favorite episode is “Cycle syncing 101,” where she talks about syncing different aspects of your life, from your diet and workout to your menstrual cycle. This episode, embarrassingly, taught me a lot about the female body and the menstrual cycle. Overall, it’s a really good basis if you’re just starting to learn about how your cycle affects you and your daily life.

This podcast, hosted by Ashley Corbo, has been my day one for years. This was the first podcast I ever listened to, and I still listen to it to this day!

Every Monday, Ashley Corbo releases an episode tailored to the “too sensitive” type of people. She relates to her audience by sharing experiences from her own life regarding relationships, self-love and learning to navigate your life in your 20s.

Listening to this podcast is like talking to your super cool, older sister. I have learned so much, from getting out of my comfort zone to loving my body and mind.

In one of her earliest episodes, “Self Love” from 2022, Corbo said, “We’ve spent so much time not giving ourselves the proper love that we deserve, and it’s time to change that and get our head out of everyone else’s *ss and the focus back on us.” I think about this quote often when I realize I’m putting too much worth on someone else’s opinion of me. And it really allows me to change my mindset and remember that my opinion of myself is the only one that matters.

If we’re being honest, the ranking isn’t what truly matters. All of these podcasts combined have shaped me into becoming the best version of myself. And I know I can rely on any one of them to guide me when I’m going through a hard time.