As students get deeper and deeper into school work, projects, and extracurriculars, the air is smelling more like football games, baked goods, and hot drinks. Although the weather in the Midwest tends to have unpredictable mood swings, eventually the fall season does come and bless us with colorful leaves and the cooler weather we have been desperately craving.

Since most of our closets are still filled with our summer favorites, this transition will require some sort of closet refresh. For some of us, our parents forced us to organize our fall and winter sweaters into bins or boxes and put them away in the basement somewhere. And some of us have chosen to embrace the pile of sweaters and miscellaneous clothes in the corner of our closet’s. Wherever your fall wardrobe is, now is a good time to show it some love and hang them up in your closet.

I’ve always been in favor of purchasing clothes, especially clothes for fall. Fun patterned long sleeves and a pair of comfortable jeans have been my go-to for the past couple of weeks. If the weather is on the warmer side, a pair of jean shorts will look just as good.

I’m sure you’ve heard this a thousand times before, but thrift stores and other resale shops are gold mines for unique fall pieces. Some of my most complimented sweaters, jeans, and accessories come from thrift stores and antique malls. And surprisingly, Walmart of all places can have some good pieces as well if you decide to give them a chance.

Lastly, with the weather getting cooler, some students may experience more mental health issues. This can result in self isolation and maybe even lack of motivation in school. It’s important to know that, even though it sounds so cliche, there are people you interact with daily that are going through similar, and if not, the same things. I completely understand that going to counseling can seem super intimidating and ineffective at times, however you won’t know until you try. And counseling isn’t for everyone, and if it’s not your thing, I hope that you are surrounding yourself with people who see you and love you.

The last thing you want to do is spend a crisp fall evening inside, when you could be in a knit thrifted sweater at a local pumpkin patch with your friends taking your annual fall photos.