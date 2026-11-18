This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

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Time is the most peculiar experience we have the privilege of living through. We spend our childhoods wishing to grow older, our adolescence longing for independence and our adulthood wishing we could return to the simplicity of being young. There is a constant need to look ahead, to plan out the perfect future and to anticipate what’s lurking around the corner. So often we become consumed in the concept of “later” that we overlook the moments unfolding right in front of us now. Without realizing, we forget to appreciate the lives we’re already living.

This sentiment is beautifully reflected in the 1989 film “Dead Poets Society,” directed by Peter Weir, through the philosophy of “carpe diem,” meaning “seize the day” in Latin. For many, this film is not only an autumn cult classic but also a prominent reminder that life can be so much more than going through the motions. In the movie, “carpe diem” is introduced by English teacher John Keating, and the phrase becomes more than a simple encouragement to make the most of each day; it is a reminder of the impermanence of life and the importance of living with true intention. Through Keating’s lessons, his students begin to reconsider their understanding of the world and recognize the importance of pursuing lives that are genuinely their own. Ultimately, “Dead Poets Society” offers a reflection on what makes life meaningful: the experiences we embrace, the passions we pursue and the people who inspire us to see the world differently. It reminds us that life is not simply measured by the time we are given but by what we choose to do with it.

“Carpe diem, seize the day. Gather ye rosebuds while ye may.”

Keating introduces this philosophy through a lesson that forces his students to confront the reality of their own mortality. Standing before photographs of former students who once occupied the same halls, he reminds them that those individuals were once young, full of ambition and convinced that their futures held endless possibilities. Yet, time has passed, and their lives have become mere memories. His words, “Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary,” serve as a reminder that time is not something we can recover once it has passed. However, Keating’s influence extends beyond the classroom and raises a question that reaches far beyond the film: Who are the people in our own lives who teach us to see the world differently?

Throughout our lives, we encounter individuals who challenge our perspectives and fundamentally change the way we understand the world around us. Sometimes, these people remain in our lives for years; other times, their presence is only temporary. Regardless of how long they stay, their influence can leave a lasting impression. Like Keating, these people challenge us to recognize that the opportunity to live meaningfully is not something reserved for the distant future but something available in the present.

I’ve come to realize that some of the most influential moments in my life have been the simplest. One that has stayed with me happened during a late-night conversation with a few friends. We were having one of those deep conversations that seem to happen only in the late hours of the night when I brought up a question one of my professors had posed earlier that week: “Do you think your life matters in the grand scheme of the universe?” After giving everyone some time to consider their answers, most of my friends said yes. I, however, felt differently. I didn’t think my life really mattered. I wasn’t a Nobel Prize winner, I hadn’t discovered a cure for cancer and I couldn’t point to some extraordinary accomplishment that had fundamentally changed the world. I had never felt like my life had set some great catalyst or domino effect in motion. Without a drop of hesitation, my friend Sydney turned to me and said, “If you don’t matter, then no one does.”

Immediately, I felt my perspective shift. How could I believe that my friends’, family’s and mentors’ lives hadn’t mattered if I knew how much they mattered to me? How could I dismiss the influence they had on my life or the ways they had changed me for the better? In that moment, I realized that a person’s significance isn’t measured by their accomplishments or the recognition they receive, but by the lives they touch and the relationships they build. Perhaps we underestimate our own importance because we fail to recognize the ways we shape the lives of others, just as we sometimes fail to recognize how deeply others have shaped our own.

“That the powerful play goes on and you may contribute a verse. What will your verse be?”

Perhaps the greatest lesson we can take from “Dead Poets Society” is that a meaningful life is not measured by how much time we are given but by what we choose to do with it. We can’t stop the passage of time or guarantee that the people who enter our lives will remain in them. What we can do, however, is choose to be present for the experiences we are given and appreciate the people who leave an impression on us. Some of life’s most meaningful lessons come from unexpected places and unexpected people, often arriving in moments we don’t recognize as significant until they have passed. Perhaps that’s what makes life so beautiful and bittersweet. We are constantly moving forward, leaving behind versions of ourselves, places and people who have helped shape who we become. Yet, even when those moments pass, their influence remains.

Keating’s words, “carpe diem,” serve as a reminder that we should not spend our lives waiting for the perfect moment to begin living. Instead, recognize the beauty in the moments you already have, find the courage to pursue what makes you feel alive and cherish the people who make the journey worthwhile. After all, you only get one opportunity to live this particular life—make it extraordinary.

