“Now You See Me, Now You Don’t”- Everything You Need to Know Before

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Magic, Crime and Dave Franco. What more could you ask for in a movie? “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” came out Nov. 14, and it’s been all the talk ever since the recent heist at The Louvre. “Now You See Me 2” came out almost a decade ago, so here’s everything you need to know before seeing the newest movie in the series.

“Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” has a jam-packed cast, consisting of Dave Franco, Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo and many more Hollywood stars. The number of recognizable names is one of the main reasons the release took nearly a decade after the last movie in the franchise; there were too many scheduling conflicts to start filming. Another notable issue that came up was when the second movie was released in June 2016. After premiering the box office numbers weren’t what was expected, and the third movie was called off. After gaining popularity on streaming, the film was scheduled for production once again in 2022. With the plot of the newest movie being a diamond heist, the timing of its release with the heist at The Louvre gained traction online, with many fans wondering if the heist was a promotion, and making many others excited to see the film in theaters.

Second Movie Ending Explained

“Now You See Me 2” ends with the four horsemen putting on a show to expose their past investor, Arthur (Michael Caine), for stealing money with his son Walter (Daniel Radcliffe). All four members, along with Dylan (Mark Ruffalo), their leader, are united at a meeting place for ‘The Eye,’ which is a group of magicians who use their power to steal from the rich and give the money to the poor. Dylan then realizes that Thaddius (Morgan Freeman) is part of ‘The Eye,’ when he thought he was working against them the whole time. The ending shows all the horsemen, Dylan and Thaddius united and getting along, which sets an ending that allows them to work as a team in the next movie.

The trailer for the newest movie shows one of the horsemen, Daniel, teaming up with new magicians, which leaves some confusion about what happened with the other horsemen, since the second movie ended with them united. Throughout the trailer, they reappear and begin working together to steal the jewels and expose those who had them in the first place. There are new magic and new faces in the newest installation of the series, so make sure to see it in theaters on Nov.14 to see what happens. The “Now You See Me” franchise is one of my favorites, so I’ll definitely be there!

