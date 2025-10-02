Nostalgic Mobile Games to Rediscover When Bored

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pocket-Sized Time Machines to Your Childhood

Anytime classes start to feel a little less informational and a little more overwhelming, I like to set aside the paper and pen and open up a game I have so many memories with. Thinking back to a time of playing “Minecraft” with my siblings on a snowy day in January always puts me in a good state of mind to continue homework peacefully.

So, when you need something mindless and fun to do in between your stressful classes, why not travel back in time to when you were a kid and enjoy some nostalgic games from the past?

From “Temple Run” to “Where’s My Water,” there is sure to be something that will remind you of your childhood and all of those happy times.

Original Illustration Designed in Canva for Her Campus Media

Everyone knows that “Temple Run” is the original endless runner game, released in 2011. Sliding under obstacles and dodging enemies is one of the many things you will do while running away from the Demon Skullmonkeys because you stole their golden idol—yikes!

Play as seven different game characters with fun nicknames, such as Scarlett Fox as “The cunning escape artist” or Guy Dangerous as “Your average explorer.”

“Temple Run” is available on iOS and Android.

Another popular endless running game from 2012 is “Subway Surfers,” in which you collect characters and run away from the guard and his dog after vandalizing the sides of public trains. Notice how we are the problem in these running games? Hmm.

Subway Surfers is an easy game to join because it always has new events that challenge players to collect characters and items. In the latest event update, “Subway Surfers” creates an epic crossover with the popular action game “Brawl Stars.” This update brings us six new surfers and three new boards, as well as a new, competitive in-game challenge, the Marathon Challenge.

“Subway Surfers” is available on iOS and Android.

I don’t know when or why it became weird to play “Minecraft,” but I personally still love this game. Whether you love to build for fun in creative mode or fight for your life in survival mode, “Minecraft” has had it all since 2009.

In the newest “Minecraft” update, dubbed “The Copper Age,” play with new copper tools, armor, decorations and a new Copper Golem mob!

“Minecraft” is available for purchase on iOS and Android.

Play three different epic modes of “Fruit Ninja.” In Classic Mode, you’ll slice fruit while avoiding bombs with only three lives. In Arcade Mode, you’ll slice as much fruit as possible in a one-minute timeframe. Avoid bombs, as they reduce your score, but keep an eye out for Bonus Bananas that will give you specific benefits like freezing time or double score. In Zen Mode, simply slice fruit for 90 seconds without worry of hitting a bomb that may affect your score.

How long will you survive in this popular game from 2010, and what’s your high score?

“Fruit Ninja” is available on iOS and Android.

Made in 2011, “Jetpack Joyride” is another amazing game by the creators of “Fruit Ninja.” Complete missions, dodge lasers and fly with Barry Steakfries on his stolen jetpack in this endless running quest to beat the scientists to the end of the lab.

Barry Steakfries is the main character of “Jetpack Joyride,” and his ultimate goal is to run through the lab of Legitimate Research and destroy the gadgets made by the scientists of the Really Bad Corp. Will you help Barry in his mission to destroy the lab of Legitimate Research?

“Jetpack Joyride” is available on iOS.

There’s a zombie apocalypse; quick, fight back with your plants! Keep your house safe from the zombies with pea shooters and walnuts in this action game from 2009.

“Plants vs. Zombies” has five game modes: Adventure, Mini-Games, Puzzle, Survival and Zen Garden. Play all fifty levels of Adventure mode in the day, at night, in the fog, in a swimming pool and on the rooftop!

“Plants vs. Zombies” is available on iOS and Android.

“Get your toast out with a fork. Do your own electrical work. Teach yourself how to fly. Eat a two-week-old unrefrigerated pie.” There are so many dumb ways to die in this game from 2013.

There are twenty-one main characters, known as “Beans.” The most notable are Numpty, Hapless, Pillock, Dippy, Dummkopf and Dimwit. Fun fact: of the 21 beans, 19 are male, two are female and one is an animal.

Did you know that the “Dumb Ways to Die” song originated from a public safety video made by an Australian public transport operator to teach safe behavior around trains?

“Dumb Ways to Die” is available on iOS and Android.

Swampy the crocodile needs to take a shower! Help him by directing his water through the dirt of the sewers under the city to his broken shower in this Disney Mobile game from 2011.

The original release of the game launched four chapters with 20 levels each. “Where’s My Water?” now has over two hundred levels, not to mention “Where’s My Water? 2,” which contains 134 levels. How many do you think you can beat?

“Where’s My Water?” is available for purchase on iOS and Android.

That’s not all! Games like “Cut the Rope,” “Pou,” “Color Switch” and “Disco Zoo” deserve to be recognized too. Which game are you going to play on your next walk to class?