Ned Fulmer Breaks Silence Three Years After Scandal as The Try Guys Move Forward

In 2022, Ned Fulmer’s affair wasn’t just a celebrity scandal — it was an internet earthquake.

The headlines pulled The Try Guys back into my life after years of not thinking about them, reminding me of how big a part they once played in internet culture. Once known for goofy stunts and brotherly camaraderie, the group became the center of one of social media’s biggest reckonings.

The Try Guys first came together at BuzzFeed in 2014, when Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, Eugene Lee Yang and Ned Fulmer released “Guys Try on Ladies’ Underwear for the First Time.” The video garnered millions of views and pushed them into the spotlight.

Each member quickly developed a distinct persona: Kornfeld was the relatable everyman with a self-deprecating sense of humor, Habersberger was the comedian known for his food challenges, Lee Yang was the creative perfectionist whose artistry shaped much of the group’s tone, and Fulmer was the family-oriented “wife guy” whose persona later came under scrutiny.

During their time at BuzzFeed, The Try Guys became increasingly well known for trying anything and everything. In 2018, after four years at the company, The Try Guys left to start their own production business — Second Try LLC — and a YouTube channel where they had complete creative control.

Over the next four years, they experimented with recurring formats such as “Without a Recipe” and “Eat the Menu.” They also tackled more serious projects, including their DUI series and Yang’s coming out video, which quickly went viral. As their careers grew, they expanded past video content with national tours, a best-selling book and collaborations with YouTubers such as Rosanna Pansino, LaurDIY and MatPat.

That momentum came to a halt in September 2022 when fans spotted Fulmer engaging in a romantic relationship with one of his employees. The affair spread across the internet, made headlines in mainstream outlets and even inspired an SNL sketch that drew backlash from fans.

Fulmer was immediately removed from the company. The Try Guys released statements on Instagram and YouTube, and hours later Fulmer issued his own response. In a podcast episode, Kornfeld and Habersberger confirmed they had not coordinated with him and expressed frustration that Fulmer mirrored their format.

In the weeks that followed, paparazzi tracked Fulmer and his wife, Ariel. The remaining Try Guys released heavily edited videos and scrapped much of their content, eventually shifting back to projects more in line with their early days on YouTube.

On Sept. 17, 2025 — almost exactly three years later — Fulmer broke his silence with the release of his podcast, “Rock Bottom with Ned Fulmer,” where he sat down with his now ex-wife. In the episode, Ariel spoke candidly about her feelings and experiences. She said she’s finally finding friendships beyond the scandal and, while she does not forgive Fulmer, she is learning to coparent and remain friends.

Since Fulmer’s departure, The Try Guys have launched a streaming service and Yang has left to focus on other creative pursuits. Kornfeld and Habersberger also launched a new channel, Try Every Day, where the duo attempts something new every weekday in September.

More than a decade after slipping into women’s underwear on BuzzFeed, The Try Guys remain a reminder of how internet fame can evolve, fracture and reinvent itself — sometimes all at once.