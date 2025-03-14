The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m not allowed to study at my apartment. The distractions that consume me are causing me to put off my work — having me pause my French readings to clean one little mark on my coffee table, ultimately leading to me on my hands and knees deep-cleaning my apartment.

This leads me to have no other choice but to force myself to leave my place when the time comes to lock in and study. I could go to the library, but where’s the fun in that when I could go downtown and find some local businesses to support while I do my homework? Wait until the end to thank me because I’m going to share my top 5 favorite cafes to study in downtown Columbia!

Side note: I don’t like coffee but absolutely love tea, whether it be a chai or a matcha latte. For my coffee fans though, I’ll be getting some opinions from close friends who happen to be coffee connoisseurs.

1. Acola: 300 N 10TH St suite 100, Columbia, MO 65201

I cannot stress enough how amazing Acola is, and I feel like it doesn’t get the attention it deserves. The first time I went there was to meet someone for an audio interview for a class assignment, and I’ve never stopped coming back. It is to the point where I’m sure the staff starts whisking matcha when they see me walk in.

The thing that earns Acola the title of the best cafe in Columbia is the variety of areas that you can study in based on what vibe you are going for. The main floor is a tad bit busy and noisy, as it is the center for making drinks and even a crepe stand that I’m slightly obsessed with. If this isn’t your tempo don’t fret, as you walk upstairs to the next level you will find yourself on an intimate and quiet floor, however it has somewhat limited seating. With the beautiful weather coming our way, there’s also patio seating and a rooftop lounge area if suntanning and studying sounds like the perfect duo to you.

Did I mention they have crepes? Yes, I did and I won’t shut up about it. Whether you want your crepe drenched in chili or Nutella, they have plenty of options to choose from. If you want something sweet I highly recommend the S’mores flavor. Regarding the savory option, if you aren’t getting the crunchwrap supreme crepe then you’re doing it wrong (it is currently my hyper-fixation meal). With that being said, Acola has a lot to offer, and it is the first place I suggest when my friends are searching for a place to study and sip on drinks!

2. lAKOTA: 24 S 9TH ST, COLUMBIA, MO 65201

As you walk through the door, the smell of coffee coming from the stacks of coffee bean backs hits your nose. While I don’t like coffee, this place desperately makes me want to become a fan solely because of how incredible their frappuccinos and coffee shakes look.

This is an ideal layout for studying, with easy, accessible outlets, a relaxing vibe and comfy chairs that allow you to get cozy and focus on your work rather than constantly readjusting yourself in your seat (my biggest pet peeve). Each time I come here, I get a different tea from their very own curated herbal blends of tea, with lavender tea and blood orange being my favorites so far. As for their other drinks, they have a new specialty drink every few weeks, and when coconut cloud matcha was on that list it had me going every single day for a week– I wish I was joking.

In addition to studying here on a regular basis, I have an honors college book club that meets here every week, and the staff is very accommodating and helpful as they help us set up tables for our open discussion-based course. While I’ll say the only thing stopping this from being number one on my list is the fact that they have a code for the bathroom, and since I have the smallest bladder in the world and have to go every 20 minutes after drinking matcha, it’s not the ideal situation for someone like me. Despite this little critique, Lakota is the first cafe in Columbia I’ve ever tried and without a doubt, it’s definitely one of the most memorable places I’ve been to.

3. sAGE: 11 N 9TH ST, COLUMBIA, MO 65201

Upon walking in, I’m teleported from Columbia to a patisserie in Paris, with its stunning chandelier and rustic, contemporary theme. There isan array of comfy seats to choose from, with a long suede, teal couch as well as leather chairs and couches. Their layout is very intimate and will have you sitting close to others, but don’t be shy because the people here are wonderful and often find themselves striking up conversations with you!

When it comes to sweet treats, they have you covered, and I highly recommend the baklava croissant (I have to yank myself away from drooling at the pastry window.) When you look at Sage’s menu now, it’s clear that spring has sprung! There are a variety of refreshing drinks with a tinge of a fruity flavor, including one of my all-time favorite drinks: strawberry matcha! Don’t worry coffee lovers, there are plenty of fruity lattes for you, featuring a banana nut latte as well as a strawberries and cream latte (my go-to study buddy highly recommends this drink).

If you don’t mind a little banter and some background music, then this is the place for you! Although they did play Motion Sickness by Phoebe Bridgers while I was there so maybe bring some tissues while you’re there.

4. Wynnsome: 1020 e broadway suite g, colubmia, mo 65201

Wynsome is heaven for sweet treats and tea fanatics, hence after hearing about my obsession with matcha and baked goods you can see why it’s on this list. Make yourself at home on the couch and enjoy the classic, timeless atmosphere as you sip on a hot chai or get cozy upstairs as you dive into a chocolate olive oil cake.

The seating is very cozy and makes you forget you’re at a cafe and not at someone’s home, especially when you feel something furry and orange brushing up against your leg– Hobbes the cat. While I’m allergic to cats, there’s no way I’m going to refuse the cafe’s kitten cuddles and scratches in between writing notes or an essay. Apart from the loving furry friend, at times when several groups are conversing in the cafe, the acoustics aren’t as great as some of the other places on this list as echoes can appear.

Most importantly, I know you guys were waiting to hear about my matcha review and you may be a little disappointe. Even though I appreciate that they hand-whisk their matcha with a bamboo whisk instead of using a blender (yeah, I’m looking at you Starbucks), I could really only taste the milk instead of the earthy, umami flavor that matcha consists of. If I am being honest though, their carrot cake alone makes up for these little flaws, however, it is still my second favorite carrot cake after my Nana’s.

5. the grind: 311 south 9th street, columbia, mo 65201

While the other cafes mentioned on this list are stand-alone, I have to mention the beloved cafe in Mizzou’s Journalism school– The Grind. This lil pop-up cafe has a lot to offer, whether that be its rotating seasonal menu or the grab-and-go meals and snacks in their refrigerated case.

The location alone is perfect and convenient for fellow students, a quick spot to pop in and grab a little caffeine to get you through the rest of your classes. I cannot recommend my iconic, classic duo that I order each time I step foot in The Grind enough, featuring their sweet, vanilla chai and their monster protein bites with chunks of peanut butter and M&Ms.

As much as I said the location is super easy for a little stop in between classes, I will say that it is also the reason that it isn’t number one on my list. Seeing that it is located in the J-school, it has a colder vibe than any common cafe would, with its lighting and modern seating arrangements that I can admit to getting a little uncomfy at times. However, there are a variety of outlets to park next to and type away on your laptop, but if those seats are not open you are more than likely to find another spot in the journalism institute as you sip on your latte.

Conclusion

Although I didn’t get to them all, there are an array of options to choose from when deciding how to support a local business and find a nice place to study all in one! I sincerely hope that you try some of these places if you haven’t and enjoy them just as much as I do. If you happen to find me at one of these cafes, which is more than likely, I would love to hear what you think.