My Top 5 Road Trip Snacks and Drinks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Stopping at a gas station is the best part of a road trip. That’s until that “super fast” snack break turns into 5 minutes of standing in front of the snack aisle, indecisive about what sweet and savory snack you’ll grab. After following my snack and drink recommendations that you can prepare at home or buy on the go, you’ll be ready for your destination.

Snacks

5. Popcorn

Popcorn is a light and portable snack that can be air-popped and brought in the car or from a bag in a Ziploc bag.

It has a crunchy texture and is a great mindless snack. Popcorn is less messy than chips and won’t leave oil stains on the steering wheel.

Popcorn provides good nutrients like fiber that keep you feeling fulfilled in between meals.

Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Salt is the best.

4. Trail Mix

An addictive, customizable snack.

Can make homemade with different nuts, seeds, dried fruit and chocolate.

Consists of healthy fats and proteins, giving you sustained energy.

My current favorite is the Cashew Cranberry Almond from Target.

3. Protein Bars

Good balance of health benefits.

Non-perishable, mess-free and have a long shelf life. So many brands, flavors, and ingredients, you’ll be sure to find one you love.

Quest bars are my go-to right now.

2. Fruit

Fresh fruit helps curb candy cravings.

Antioxidants are a big asset to our health.

A lighter food option but will still keep you fulfilled.

Basic fruit options like bananas and apples are easy to eat in the car, which are my favorites.

1. Gummies

A diverse assortment of designs, sourness, and sweetness.

Single serving sizes are perfect for road trips.

Gummies are easy to eat on the go, and you don’t have to deal with melting chocolate.

Smart Sweets, sweet fish and Haribo gummy bears are my picks.

Drinks

5. Smoothies

With the adjustable ingredients that go into a smoothie, everyone can be satisfied, whether it’s fruit, vegetables, yogurt or peanut butter.

If you’re planning on driving early in the morning, you can prepare your smoothie the night before, making the morning stress-free.

The base can be water for hydration or milk, which will keep you full.

My preference is a strawberry banana smoothie with an almond milk base.

4. Vitamin Water

Contains vitamins and nutrients like vitamin C, B-vitamins, and minerals.

Vitamin water helps prevent dehydration.

There is a wide variety of flavors, including sugar-free, and each one has enhancers like energy, focus, shine and rise.

This water doesn’t have caffeine, so it’s a fun drink for taste.

The shine strawberry lemonade is the perfect sweet summer drink.

3. Diet Coke

You can’t beat a cold, fizzy gas station Diet Coke in a foam cup.

Perfect for when you need a small hit of caffeine but don’t want an energy drink.

Leaves you feeling refreshed and revived.

2. Coconut Water

This one could be controversial, but as someone who loves everything coconut, this drink is a necessity.

Unlike other sugary drinks, coconut water has lots of natural sugars, which makes this water a healthier alternative and helps avoid sugar crashes.

Doesn’t give you the full benefit of a caffeine boost from other caffeinated beverages, but still contains a small amount.

Electrolytes help maintain body functions.

Bai is my favorite brand.

1. Coffee

Before even mapping to my destination, the first thing I do is think about where I’m going to stop for coffee, usually at 7 Brew or Starbucks, even if it’s a little out of the way.

Often it’s early in the morning when getting on the road so I need the aspect of alertness to increase focus from the start.

It’s convenient since most places have drive-throughs and are customizable with flavorings and the amount of caffeine you want.

If traveling with people, the social aspect of getting coffee can be exciting and something to look forward to.

Even though everyone has their own preferences when it comes to snacks and drinks, here are a few of my favorites. Whether it’s prepping snacks the night before or a quick stop at the gas station, you can always find something to indulge in.