My Top 5 Favorite Fall Candle Scents 

There’s nothing like lighting a candle while the days grow shorter and the fall chill fills the air. For me, candles are a way to set my productive mood and make my home feel a little more cozy. These are my top five favorite fall candle scents that light up the room, whether I’m curled up with blankets reading a book, watching a movie or hosting friends.

5. Cedar & Clove

The vibe: Earthy and spicy

This scent gives a forested base, and the cloves add some spice. It’s a strong scent but not too overwhelming, which is why it’s the perfect pick for someone who prefers something less sweet. I like lighting this candle when I want the scent to be just strong enough to fill a room but not too overpowering, as a sweeter smell tends to be.

4. Coffee

The vibe: Bold and energizing

This one might be a little unexpected, but I love the smell of freshly brewed coffee filling a room. Even when it’s not from my morning cup, coffee-scented candles are bold, rich and energizing. Although this one may not be for everyone, burning this candle makes me feel motivated and ready to start the day, which is why it’s perfect for mornings. It’s even better when paired with a complementary scent like cream or cocoa, making it an ideal addition to any cozy fall rotation.

3. Creamy Cashmere

The vibe: Soft and subtle

This is my scent when I’m wrapped up in a blanket, doing homework or watching a movie while drinking a cup of hot tea. The muskiness with white amber is the perfect blend that’s not too sweet or warm, but comforting. It’s a cozy scent when I want to wind down in the evenings and want my space to feel toasty and calm.

2. Vanilla Caramel

The vibe: Sweetness overload

This is the definition of a dessert in candle form. The kind of scent that fills your space as if you’ve been baking all day — comforting, like a warm hug. Vanilla caramel smells amazing year-round but is even better in the colder months. I love this scent when guests are over or when I want something sweet.

1. Leaves

The vibe: Classically crisp

If fall had a signature scent, this would be it — and it may be a little cliché to have this at number one, but it smells like crisp October air as you walk through a forest, stepping on crunchy leaves while sipping on hot apple cider. The blend of apple and warm spices is aromatic and inviting. Being a true seasonal staple, every year I always reach for it.

Final Thoughts:

Each one of these candles brings a different vibe to the season, from sweet to cozy to woodsy and bold. Whether you prefer a sweet vanilla or creamy cashmere, fall scents make a place feel welcoming.

If you’re building up your fall candle line or contemplating what to buy, I highly recommend giving these five a try. You may find yourself walking through a forest or baking a sweet treat all season long.