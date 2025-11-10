My top 5 budget-friendly gift options for college girls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween officially over, it is time to start thinking about Christmas. For many people, it is one of the happiest times of the year. For me, it is one of the most stressful. I always struggle to come up with gift ideas. Since I am a broke college student, I always look for DIY or budget-friendly options, but those are not always the most accessible.

After I have looked through what feels like every gift option, I usually resort to gift guides on Pinterest. In the spirit of easy Christmas shopping, I’ve decided to try my hand at creating my own college girl gift guide.

I absolutely love giving gifts that create experiences. There are only so many perfumes or clothing items that someone would want. To be a little bit more unique, I have compiled my top five favorite gifts to give to my friends!

Hopefully, this helps anyone who is looking to give gifts to a college girl who has, seemingly, everything.

#1 Mini Projector/Movie Night In

Blankets, chocolate, rom-com and lots of popcorn: name a better way to spend an evening with your girls.

This gift can be given in a few different ways. The first way is a coupon. Create a cute paper coupon that says “Movie Night.” You can design it however you like and your friend can redeem it whenever she would like. This way, when she wants to hangout or is having a bad day, she can redeem it and you guys can spend a fun evening together watching movies and eating snacks.

The second way this can be given is through a gift basket. This option is slightly more expensive. I recommend splurging on a roughly $50 mini projector from Amazon along with some popcorn and chocolate bars to put together in a basket. I bought myself a projector and I am in love with it. I use it to watch movies and shows or even to put on a crackling fire video for the ambiance.

Either option is bound to be a success, regardless of budget!

#2 Spa Day DIY

This gift is similar to the first movie option. Most people have nail polish and face masks lying around their bathroom. Turn those products into a special spa day!

Create a coupon that says “Spa Day” and, when redeemed, create a peaceful environment with mani-pedi supplies and face masks. Unwind together and enjoy each other’s company. This is cheap — or free — and really meaningful!

#3 Budget Gift Basket

So many people will think this is a cop-out gift, but I disagree. Every year, I feel like I collect so many samples and products that I don’t use. But I have friends who I know would love them!

For this gift idea, I recommend collecting some products that you think your friend would love a bit more than you do. These can be beauty products — unused and unexpired —, clothes or other miscellaneous items. Make them look cute in a box or basket, add a handwritten note and voilà! If you feel slightly guilty about essentially regifting — even though it’s totally okay — feel free to add a gift card, or even better, some homemade sweets!

#4 Scrapbook

This is a personal favorite. If you have a lot of time, memories and pictures, I highly recommend making this gift. First, go to any store and grab the sturdiest notebook you can find. It is important that the pages are thick! Then print out pictures that showcase your favorite memories with your friend. You can add other sentimental items, like ticket stubs or receipts to your pages as well. Using scrapbook paper, construction paper, colorful tapes, markers, photos and any other small items, create cute pages that show your favorite memories.

This gift is super sentimental and generally pretty cheap to make. I think handmade gifts are some of the most thoughtful things anyone can give, especially ones that obviously took a lot of time and thought.

Original photo by Kayla Davito

#5 Coupon Book

Finally, my second favorite gift to give is a coupon book. This is almost like a combination of every gift on this list. In my coupon books, I create different events or services that my friends and/or family can redeem.

Here are some examples of coupons that I put in this book:

Free home-cooked meal

Coffee run (on me ;))

Movie Night!

DIY Spa Day

Help with cleaning your apartment/room/car

I think that the coupon book is really thoughtful and creative. Making each coupon cutesy and fun shows that you put effort into thinking about it. You can include as many or as few coupons as you’d like.

Final Thoughts

It is important to recognize that the holiday season is a financially difficult time for many people. Giving someone a gift is a kind gesture, regardless of where you get the gift. It shows that you are thinking of someone enough to create something special for them.

Creating handmade gifts, crafts or coupons shows that you care about your friend or loved one.

Hopefully, you were able to find at least one option that would work for your gift-giving style!

Happy gifting!