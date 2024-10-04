My Top 5 Bucket List Destinations

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If I could, I’d visit every country in the world. Although I’ve been to many states and countries, traveling worldwide is my dream. With all the opportunities I’ve had in my life being able to travel, it’s how I found an excitement with writing and why I want to be a travel journalist. I have a goal of visiting all 50 states in my lifetime. Navigating new places gets me on my toes whether it’s making wrong turns on road trips or walking in the wrong directions I find joy in discovering new places. I want to experience different sand textures from California to Europe to the other side of the United States in New Jersey. Seek a variety of cultures like how people talk, what they wear, and how they interpret life. I want to explore the unknown and appreciate the world.

Bangkok, Thailand

Thailand has the best of both worlds in terms of beach and adventure. Scuba diving through the reefs, being adventurous, and swinging on zip lines are what I want my vacations to look like. You have time to relax, but also go go go! I want to learn about the rich history and see The Grand Palace architecture while being surrounded by greenery.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

One of the main reasons I would love to travel to Amsterdam is to see the bright colors of the Keukenhof Tulip Gardens in North Holland. Going so far to see tulips isn’t something everyone wants to do, but it seems so intriguing. Although it’s rainy and windy most of the year, biking is one of the most popular forms of transportation, it is a great way to see a new place and exercise. Being an art girl, I’d love to see the architectural elements such as the Van Gough Museum.

Sydney, Australia

Since I’ve heard that Australia is the best country for a road trip, I’ve wanted to go. From the diverse coastline of the world’s whitest sand at Hyams Beach to being a huge fashion export for their innovative designs. Seeing kangaroos and holding koalas would be the best experience. The different pop culture of rock and dot painting is interesting as well.

Kenya, Africa

Going to the zoo is a fun way to see animals you typically wouldn’t see, but I can’t stop imagining what that would be like out in the wild. Kenya Amboseli National Park is known for elephants and perfect views of Mount Kilimanjaro. Being in the abundant wildlife and atmosphere would give me chills. Not only is there a wide range of species but this National Park is a local village where one can meet Indigenous Maasai people and learn about ceremonies and dances.

Athens, Greece

Living out my “Mamma Mia” dreams? Yes, please! What’s not to love? Beaches, moderate weather, culture, and gyros are the visions. The landscape is stunning, and I would love to run a marathon in Athens. From snorkeling in the Mediterranean Sea to visiting volcanoes, I want to say I’ve done it all. I love a dress-up day, and it’s popular in Greece. It’s all accessories; wearing flowy dresses with sandals to the beach or going for a walk in town, you can make a dress look elegant for every occasion.