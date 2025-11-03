My Top 5 7Brew Orders

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the past few years, 7 Brew stands have been popping up everywhere. If you’re anything like me, you love to have a drink to carry around with you while doing your day-to-day tasks. Like other places, 7 Brew has the basics of coffee, but they also have energy drinks and flavors galore. If you’ve never been to a 7 Brew before, the menu may be overwhelming, so let me give you a list of my top five fun energy — or fizz — drinks I’ve been loving recently.

Pink Mermaid (strawberry, watermelon and coconut)

This is my current favorite drink to order! I love getting it with white chocolate, cold foam and 2x extra sweet to make it even better than it already is.

Brew Frost (blue raspberry, vanilla and coconut)

I started getting this tasty drink when it came out last winter, but you can still order it right now as the perfect blue drink to complete your day. Adding cold foam on top completes that wintery vibe.

Sunrise (raspberry and peach)

I didn’t know this one had a name until one of the workers informed me, but it’s another great one! I love adding mango or vanilla to this to give it a little boost of flavor, but this one is good on its own, too. It’s the perfect summer drink.

Strawberry, raspberry and vanilla

This is another really good choice, even though it doesn’t have an official name. I love getting this on the days I have no idea what I want, but I still want something sweet to drink.

Mango, white chocolate, vanilla and coconut

While this one may seem kind of random compared to the others, it’s actually very good! I get this when I don’t feel in the mood for any of the pink or blue drinks I usually get and want something a little different. The only downside to this is that it’s yellow and can look off-putting at times.

Honorable Mention: Cinnamon Roll lattE

This is so good when I’m in the mood for coffee!