Summer is almost here, and there’s no better way to spend it than curling up with some popcorn and watching movies. Whether you’re a horror fan or just looking for a good laugh, there’s a film that can bring you summer vibes. If you’re like me, then you’re probably starting to prepare your watchlist for this June. So, in no particular order, here are 10 of my favorite movies for this summer.

“The Sandlot” (1993)

This is a classic for the whole family. “The Sandlot” captures the child-like wonder of summer and provides a new level of nostalgia. It is easily one of the most quotable movies of all time, and I’m sure my dad and I will make time for a showing this summer. If you’re a baseball fan, be sure to watch this one with a hot dog in hand.

“Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension” (2011)

We all know the show, but this movie doesn’t get enough love. In this adventure, we follow the two step-brothers into a new dimension where Dr. Doofenschmirtz has successfully reached his goal of taking over the tri-state area. To top it off, the soundtrack is impeccable, featuring “Summer (Where Do We Begin?)” and other bangers.

“Camp Rock” (2008)

Every 2000s kid grew up watching Demi Lovato sing “This Is Me” while her knees crashed into each other. Taking place during the summer, this classic Disney movie blessed us with the Jonas Brothers’ vocals once again. It follows Mitchie, a teenage girl who longs to spend her summer at a music camp. She secretly works in the kitchen to afford it, while the other campers are trying to catch the eye of three famous musicians. I just love the idea of my friends and I swimming in the pool while singing along to this soundtrack.

“Grown Ups” (2010)

Starring Adam Sandler and Kevin James, “Grown Ups” is a fun and easy-to-watch comedy. Like much of Sandler’s films, it is filled with laughs and comfortable clothing. Five old teammates are reunited at their coach’s funeral after taking different paths in life. Their wives and children join them as they take us on a journey of friendship and family.

“Friday the 13th” (1980)

Classic horror movies like “Friday the 13th” are perfect to watch with your scaredy-cat friend. It has all of the elements of a classic horror film without being too scary. It takes place at Camp Crystal Lake, a summer camp with a superstitious curse according to the locals. As the camp prepares to re-open, teenage counselors are met with the best gimmicks of 80s horror once a stalker-esque killer shows up. Personally, I always make time to watch this film while at the lake.

“Mamma Mia!” (2008)

With a life-changing soundtrack and an unstoppable cast list, “Mamma Mia!” is simply the easiest summer movie to note. Amanda Seyfried is the perfect embodiment of her character, Sophie, who is preparing to get married and secretly planning to meet her father before the big day. Meryl Streep is, as always, unmatched in her role of Donna. If you aren’t an ABBA fan now, you will be after watching this movie.

“50 First Dates” (2004)

In Adam Sandler’s second appearance on this list, he acts as a playboy – Henry – who falls in love with a girl – Drew Barrymore’s Lucy – who has a tragic accident and suffers from short-term memory loss. They spend every day making a connection, but she forgets him the next morning. Henry must make Lucy fall for him all over again. It is a perfect summer rom-com, and you’ll be looking for plane tickets to Hawaii by the end.

“Baby Driver” (2017)

If you’re looking for an action-packed movie with high adrenaline, “Baby Driver” is perfect. The story follows Baby (Ansel Elgort), a young getaway driver for some of the best criminal masterminds in Atlanta. Baby always has his music playing, so the soundtrack is naturally top-tier. Something about this movie just screams summer fun with a side of danger, especially once Baby falls in love.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986)

Another classic is added to the list with this John Hughes production. It may take place during the school year, but something about playing hooky during senior spring just makes it the perfect summer movie. Taking the audience on a journey through Chicago, Cameron Frye (Alan Ruck) is dragged into his friend Ferris’s (Matthew Broderick) chaotic antics one last time before graduation. This is the perfect film for family movie night this summer!

“Barbie” (2023)

We all remember the “Barbenheimer” summer of 2023, which makes “Barbie” a staple of summertime. Its feminist message is empowering, and something about it makes girls everywhere feel seen and understood. Greta Gerwig truly outdid herself, and America Ferrera’s monologue will always be famous in my book. There’s no better way to end the summer than watching this classic character take on a new purpose.

Whether you’re watching these movies for the first time or reliving the emotions they gave you in previous views, there is no better way to spend summer than in front of the big screen. I hope the next time you’re looking for summertime nostalgia, you’ll think of this list!