My Review of ‘Bridgerton’ Season Four: Part Two

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My dearest gentle reader, spring has officially sprung. And with the fresh season and budding plants, romance has bloomed.

At the end of February, we were graced with the long awaited final part of season four of “Bridgerton” where much has been discovered.

As cruel as it was to divide the season of our beloved Bridgertons into two, the wait was well worth it. Benedict Bridgerton finally put that romantic heart and creative mind to work and figured out that the love he was searching for was standing, or sketched, right in front of him.

And of course, this author has some opinions.

The Grand Reveal

Finally, our leading gentleman has come to his senses. After weeks of pining and broodily sketching, he has finally found his lady in silver.

When we last saw our lovers, they were facing some trouble. Their differing social classes and visions for the future of their love had set them at a stalemate. And it probably didn’t help that Benedict can’t open his eyes and realize who exactly is standing right in front of him.

If you give a Bridgerton a discovery of where their heart lies, you must have a profession of love. Preferably in a dark room in front of the fireplace. Sorry dear reader, I don’t make the rules; I just revel in the aftermath.

Dealing with Loss

Unfortunately, this season wasn’t all blooming romance and love confessions. Many hearts were broken.

It would be a lie to say that this season has been the happiest. Our famed family experienced quite the loss in the midst of the balls and celebrations. And while death and loss are always difficult topics to cover, I believe that the show did a wonderful job expressing the emotions that come with grief.

Grief isn’t a new topic for this family, but this season is a great demonstration of all the ways one can feel and process loss.

And death isn’t the only loss a character is faced with by the end of the season. During the first part, Lady Danbury revealed that she desires to depart from the Ton and travel. In other words, she is leaving the Queen’s side.

Lady Danbury taking leave would shake the Ton. As a major character throughout each season, Lady Danbury has been a foundation of The Ton for some time.

Friendships

A relationship that has latched tightly onto my heart, and the hearts of many in the Ton, is Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury’s friendship.

Other than the fact that she is the Queen, Charlotte poses an intimidating figure, with and without the wigs. Her strong-willed nature and fierce loyalty is powerful. But these things also make it difficult for her to let go.

Charlotte struggled to accept that her dearest friend was leaving her alone in the castle. Which reminded me very much of the emotions I, and I’m sure many others, felt when moving away from home onto the next chapter; feeling very much alone.

Watching these two just exist with each other truly healed something within me. Seeing just how deeply these two know each other was beautiful. And there is nothing I love more, dear reader, than a good friend.

Last One Out

This season is one of great importance to our dear family, especially for young Hyacinth. This season is when she truly begins to prepare for her coming out.

I enjoyed being able to see all the intricate steps that the aspiring diamonds go through to be ready for their first season. From the endless lessons, practicing courtesy and hosting their first event, our eligible young ladies jump through many hoops preparing to be appraised by the Queen.

Will Miss Hyacinth be able to be as enchanting as her predecessors? I will be waiting, and I presume as will you, gentle reader, with bated breath as to what the next season holds. Who knows, maybe our Queen has an even more extravagant wig planned.