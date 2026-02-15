My Review of Bridgerton Season Four: Part One

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My dearest gentle readers, as the season of love comes into full swing, and I happen to have nothing better to do, “Bridgerton” has been on my mind.

February is an endless parade of red, flowers and chocolate strawberry-flavored things. During this time there is nothing I want more than to open up Netflix, rip open a bag of popcorn and tear my hair out over the terrible choices of our favorite fiction Regency-era characters.

The moment we have been waiting for

The first half of the beloved series’ fourth season arrived on Jan. 29. Unfortunately, we have to wait nearly a whole month before the next part arrives. Thankfully, they have given us, or should I say “the Ton,” plenty to talk about.

Bridgerton is nothing if it isn’t slightly predictable in a few aspects. Before a season even starts, there are a few facts that one should already be able to pick up.

Which of the Bridgertons will find their true love — this season it’s Benedict’s turn That the queen will be searching for a diamond of the season to give her blessing and watch with a wary eye And that the season’s love story will be, loosely, based on a popular love story or trope.

With these facts in mind, entering the season comes with some confidence that you, the watcher, will be intrigued. But the fascinating part of this show is the many moving parts of the storyline.

While we do have our head couple, there are also so many interesting tangles of mystery, scandal and intrigue that have helped “Bridgerton” keep a tight grip on audiences for four seasons.

With side characters meeting in the moonlight — unchaperoned at that, — and longing gazes across the dance floor, “Bridgerton” keeps you on your toes.

Will Benedict finally settle?

This season is following the second oldest brother Benedict and his journey to finally settle down. And just as it seems he’s found someone he’s remotely interested in, she leaves without giving him her name.

And what is a man to do when it comes to finding the girl of his dreams? Interview all the eligible ladies and their mamas of the Ton to discover what they were wearing that fateful night of course! I mean, I guess it’s better than shoving a shoe on every woman’s foot until he finds the one that fits.

While I’m sure watching this season comes with its bouts of similarities to watching Dora as a child and yelling “There, she’s right there,” our leading lady Sophie has definitely become a favorite among fans.

Sophie brings in a new type of leading lady and with her, many new tropes and perspectives. Through her role as a maid we get to see the inner workings of the homes of the Ton and meet some new characters outside of the sphere of privilege.

The bustling kitchen scenes and downtime for the staff provides a look into the lives of what I would call the “Average Joe.” Seeing how the meals are made and the clothing stitched and pressed adds a new storyline angle to the Ton.

Out with the new and in with the old

Netflix

Speaking of clothes, after much discourse online, the costumes and makeup have gone back to their simpler origins this season.

After the finale of Season Three there were complaints on TikTok about the costumes and makeup. While the show is fictional, many fans wished it would keep to a more historically accurate design of set and characters.

With gentler colors and more natural makeup looks, this season has allowed the ball looks to truly shine. The first ball of the season has shown up and shown out with beautiful masquerade looks. A fan favorite has been Eloise’s Joan of Arc costume.

But of course, if there was one character everyone has no qualms with going overboard, it’s her Royal Highness Queen Charlotte. As always the queen has outdone herself with the wigs. Keeping it big and bold, the queen’s looks persist in catching the audience’s eye.

There is, of course, another costume that has caught our attention this season. The Lady in Silver. Benedict’s dance partner’s costume has been the focal point of the season, throughout his interviews of the eligible ladies of the Ton. It seems he is immediately disinterested with young ladies the moment their mama’s bring up their gorgeous pink or blue gowns. Silver will be the color of the season it seems.

The Ton now waits with baited breath for the final half of the season, which will be released Feb. 26.