Growing up, shows like “Wife Swap” and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” were on TV more than Disney channel or Nickelodeon. Because of this, I’ve always loved the dramatic flair and fabulous lives of people featured on reality TV. However as I’ve grown up, I realized that it’s really much more than that. Reality TV combines all of the great things about regular TV shows: likeable characters, interesting plots, and fabulous outfits.

However, reality TV is unique as it allows you to analyze human behavior in a unique way by allowing you access to years, or even decades of people’s lives. Viewers watch as people navigate through the hardships, triumphs, and trivial aspects of life. For me, it provides an escape from my own problems and lets me explore the lives of others who live much differently from me. I have compiled a list of some of my favorite reality shows that I think others might enjoy as well:

“1,000 Pound Sisters”

Channel: TLC

Streaming: Max

“1,000 Pound Sisters” takes you through the story of two hilarious sisters, Tammy and Amy Slaton, as they take on an incredible weight loss journey as well as life’s many difficulties. I’m sure by now everyone has seen the memes and viral TikTok sounds, but the show delivers just as much. From sibling fights to divorces and even an arrest, “1,000 Pound Sisters” is real, honest and hilarious. Between Tammy and Amy, there are hundreds of unforgettable one-liners that are sure to make you laugh.

“Summer House”

Channel: Bravo

Streaming: Peacock

As every Bravo show does, “Summer House” includes lots of fights, tears and laughter but “Summer House” brings an authentic energy that other shows fail to bring. While similar to “Vanderpump Rules,” “Summer House” includes a group of young, working people. However, unlike “Vanderpump Rules,” these people aren’t aspiring actors or musicians. Most of them have established careers in New York City and travel to the Hamptons every summer weekend to party with their friends. While some of the cast has changed throughout the years, it stays true to its premise. Through lots of heartbreaks, engagements and even a pregnancy, “Summer House” shows bring you into the glamorous (or not so glamorous) lives of twenty-somethings in New York City.

“Big Brother”

Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount Plus

While “Big Brother” is promoted as a reality game show, it is so much more than that. Every season, 16 strangers are thrown into a house and forced to compete for $750,000. The show airs three times a week and includes a variety of competitions, games and challenges for the house. Each week, one unlucky houseguest is voted out by the rest of the house, similar to “Survivor.” However, “Big Brother” stands out because the audience can also tune in at any time to watch the cast interact in the House, which has thousands of cameras placed throughout. Every aspect of the game is filmed, making it a unique social experiment that almost always brings out the worst in people.

“The Ultimatum”

Channel: N/A

Streaming: Netflix

“The Ultimatum” is probably one of the most twisted reality dating shows I’ve ever seen (and I’ve watched a lot of shows). The premise of the show includes six couples who swap partners for four weeks before returning to their original partners to test the relationship. Each of these couples have one partner who issued the ultimatum and wants to get married and another who is unsure. While ultimately, most of the relationships don’t work out, surprisingly, some come out stronger than ever. For even more drama and excitement, you should check out “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” which features same sex couples navigating the same challenges.

“Sister Wives”

Channel: TLC

Streaming: Netflix

“Sister Wives” is currently airing season 19, which means you have the opportunity to watch the family grow throughout almost two decades. The show features a young dad named Kody, who is “married” to four different women and has 18 children between them. Throughout the series you get to know the family on a deeply personal level and get to see them navigate through all of life’s challenges and joys. While the family dynamics change over time, the family shows real vulnerability and honesty that is difficult to find in today’s world.

Final Thoughts

All of these shows, and many others, have not only provided me with entertainment but they’ve shaped my worldview. In many ways, I feel like I’ve grown alongside the characters I see on TV. I will forever be grateful for the honesty and vulnerability these people show and these shows will always hold a special place in my heart.