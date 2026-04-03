MY RANKING OF ALL ‘BRIDGERTON’ SEASONS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an invested “Bridgerton” fan, it seemed my duty, gentle readers, to provide a ranking of all four seasons, as well as “Queen Charlotte” in celebration of the conclusion of the current season.

FIRST PLACE — SEASON 2: ANTHONY AND KATE

There’s nothing Shondaland could produce that would cause me to change my mind. Absolutely hands down, Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma are the best couple to ever come out of the “Bridgerton” franchise.

From the enemies to lovers trope, the yearning, the tenderness and care that they both deep down feel for each other despite denying it — what more could you need?

I still remember how my eyes would not move from the TV while watching this season. I would also not shut up about it for days. Impactful is an understatement for what this season means to me and my unhinged “Bridgerton” obsession.

In preparation for the newest season, I rewatched Season 2 not once, but twice, in case it may be dethroned from first place, which it obviously did not. And I’m certain it never will, because there are no words to describe how perfect Season 2 was.

In particular, Anthony’s confession to Kate, “You are the object of all my desires,” has to be the most heart-wrenching confession to ever be admitted on this show. That scene represents “Bridgerton” for me. Please, we need them back on screen as soon as possible. I’m close to begging Shondaland myself if I have to.

Another plot that I appreciated was the family relationship between the Sharma’s. Even though Kate was not her biological daughter, Lady Mary Sharma treated Kate as if she were her own. I loved how she made sure Kate and Edwina knew they were true sisters, no matter what society said. That was what made the Sharma family my favorite of the Ton. Edwina’s ambition and Kate’s determination to do anything to make sure her sister was set up for success was the perfect side plot for the story.

Kate is my favorite character of them all. She heavily reminds me of myself. As a fellow oldest sister, it’s very easy for me to relate to the burdens she faces throughout the season.

The intense slow burn between Anthony and Kate left its mark on “Bridgerton” history, and it became the fan favorite of all the seasons. I am certainly in agreement with everyone else. The chemistry was so good that anyone in the Ton could take one look at the couple and tell they were in love.

SECOND PLACE — SEASON 4: BENEDICT AND SOPHIE

This season was nothing short of pure perfection. Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson were cast perfectly for each other, as their chemistry captivated audiences across the world.

Posy Li, Posy Reiling in the books, was the best surprise of the season. Her character was a breath of fresh air, causing laughter and warmth every time she appeared on screen. Isabela Wei did fantastic with her character, even as a small supporting character.

In fact, the actors cast for this season are what I believe made the fourth installment to the series so special compared to the others. They took these roles very seriously, almost as if they were the characters themselves. I would like to point out Hannah Dodd in particular for her gut-wrenching acting as Francesca during her confrontation with Violet.

Surprisingly, what pleased me the most was that the show was nothing like the book. Usually, this would disappoint me, but I can’t help but love the fact that Shondaland considers the show to be “inspired by” the books rather than being a direct scene-by-scene copy.

Benedict’s character was honestly horrible in the books due to his constant demands of Sophie. He sees his opinion as the truth, and he never acknowledges Sophie’s hardships. He even blackmails her to return back to his mother’s estate with him by telling her he will turn her over to the magistrates if she does not comply. Consent is completely out of the question in the book. In the show, Benedict’s character was changed to be more gentle and caring, and that was the biggest relief.

Sophie and Benedict also have many scenes where they can bond, allowing them to develop their relationship and truly show viewers that their love is pure and true. They are nothing short of soulmates.

The only complaint I would have is the short amount of time we got to see Anthony and Kate back on screen. Shondaland, please, we need them back next season.

Season 4 also included my favorite soundtrack! Adding “All I Wanted” by Paramore and “Never Be The Same” by Camilla Cabello made it an elite season.

This season is also the only one where all eight episodes received a score above 8.0 points on Series Graph, with an average rating of 8.4.

THIRD PLACE — QUEEN CHARLOTTE: CHARLOTTE AND GEORGE

I had no doubt “Queen Charlotte” would make it to my top three, no matter what. It used to be my second favorite before this last season aired and blew my mind.

The relationship between Charlotte and George is rooted in so much loyalty and love. I can’t help but think of them as more than soulmates, something like true lovers destined for each other.

Every time I see the older Queen Charlotte on screen, I feel so hurt knowing that she doesn’t have her George by her side. After watching her story, it made the scenes from the previous seasons more emotional and tragic. I felt more compassion for her and feel as if her actions are valid now because of her past.

The “forced marriage to lovers” story is one of my favorite tropes, so I was invested and watched the whole show in one day. I have so much praise for Shondaland, as they produced the show without any book to go off of. In fact, Queen Charlotte is barely mentioned in the books at all.

The push and pull of it all drives me insane. The way Charlotte refuses to let George suffer on his own despite his telling her to run from him is so bittersweet and gut-wrenching to watch. To see someone never let go of the one they love, even if they’re suffering, even if one day they won’t be the same person they once were. It’s just brilliant.

Watching “Queen Charlotte” is necessary even if you aren’t a die-hard fan of “Bridgerton.” It explains so much background on the older characters, and serves as an explanation for all the scenes we see of the “Mad King” George that often left fans confused on their first watch.

Shondaland, I give you tens across the board for this one.

FOURTH PLACE — SEASON 1: DAPHNE AND SIMON

Ranking these has been the most difficult task of my life. It hurts to put where “Bridgerton” started so low, but decisions must be made.

The progression from strangers, to enemies, to fake dating, to lovers is pure perfection. The absolute desire and passion Daphne and Simon share for each other make me feel like I’m interrupting something from the other side of the screen.

Daphne’s character is one I hold close to my heart, as she is a representation of strength within softness. She’s the diamond of the season, elegant and pristine, yet not afraid to stand up for herself and make what she wants clear.

Daphne’s controversial scene of forcing herself onto Simon also made it easier to place this season lower on the list. It seems that fans are also divided on this situation.

Must I admit that Lady Danbury is the most iconic character of this season? She put Simon in his place and made him realize that he was not only jeopardizing his own reputation, but Daphne’s as well.

What I desperately need is for Daphne and the Duke of Hastings to make their return to the “Bridgerton” scene, but sadly, it looks like it may only be a wish that may never come true. Maybe they will for the last season.

FIFTH PLACE — SEASON 3: COLIN AND PENELOPE

I’m so sorry, Colin and Penelope. One of the seasons had to be last. Unfortunately, Season 3 fell short for me compared to the others.

It may be the side plots taking over the central romance or the continued presence of Cressida Cowper, whom I strongly dislike. Somewhere during the season, I quickly realized that I was heavily disappointed by the direction the production team was taking with the plot.

The soft looks and makeup of the previous seasons seemed to shift towards heavier, full-face makeup, which left me confused by the change in aesthetic. The lack of focus on the romance itself was disappointing, especially considering that love stories are the foundation of the show.

This is not to say I didn’t like Colin and Penelope’s romance. In fact, their relationship is heartwarming, and it’s satisfying to finally see them together after Penelope longed for Colin throughout the entirety of the series.

Actors Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton returned to the show as they were a part of the series premiere. Because their relationship was set up from the beginning, I expected a deeper emotional payoff — something closer to the soulmate connection between Kate and Anthony from the prior season.

Instead, Colin and Penelope’s romance felt somewhat rushed. Unlike the previous seasons, which took time to develop the couples, their relationship seemed to move quickly from friendship to romance without the same slow buildup. Many could argue that because Penelope has loved Colin since Season 1, there is no need. For me personally, I felt the spark between their characters was somewhat lacking.

One of my favorite aspects of “Bridgerton” is the way you can see each character grow over time. Penelope, especially, is a character I felt deserved her happy ending the most. Her secret role as Lady Whistledown makes her one of the most influential characters in the story. While she has made some mistakes, she was also a young woman claiming a sense of freedom that society denied most women of that era.

Colin, however, remains one of my least favorite Bridgerton siblings. Oftentimes, I felt he failed to understand Penelope’s motives for becoming Whistledown and refused to be supportive. Instead, he reacted emotionally, taking out his frustrations on her. His earlier comment that he would “never dream of courting Penelope Featherington” was difficult to forget, especially when he later pursued her after she expressed her desire to search for a match in society.

Season 3 also had my least favorite soundtrack. I feel as if the series’ classical covers are a reason for the show’s success, so this heavily disappointed me. I hoped for better song choices, and I fail to remember many of the songs today.

AFTERTHOUGHTS —

As of March 24, Shondaland has announced Francesca as the main protagonist of Season 5. I’m extremely excited to see what the production company will do with her storyline.

For the future of the show in general, I personally hope to see a side series covering Violet Bridgerton’s backstory with Edmund. We deserve to see where the story started! She is such an essential part of the show and is truly the pillar holding the Bridgerton family together. Ruth Gemmell is a fantastic actress deserving of her own story, and it’s great to see her get more screentime overall.