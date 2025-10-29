My October Makeup Favorites You Need This Fall Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the course of this month, I have curated a list of my favorite makeup products.. Whether you need products for Saturday game days or Halloweekend costumes — here are a few suggestions to help you achieve your ideal look.

Shade: Black

Price: $15.99

One of the makeup products I have a love-hate relationship with is mascara products. I always feel that I can never get my lashes to look exactly the way I want them and to have clump-free, sleek lashes. One of my closest friends works at Ulta, and she introduced me to the mascara that instantly became a staple in my routine. This mascara is very unique compared to any other mascara I have tried. The brush is thin with over 300 bristles to hit every single lash and guarantees you will see a 5 mm length increase of your lashes. It is one of the only mascaras that has stayed on for the majority of the day and is great for sensitive eyes like mine, so no irritation. They also have two other shades, including a brown and a deeper black color. This mascara is one of the best I have tried and would definitely recommend it to anyone who is feeling they need a mascara refresh.

Precisely, My Brow Pencil ultra-fine brow defining pencil full-size

Precisely, My Brow Wax full-pigment sculpting brow wax full-size

24-HR Brow Setter 24-hour clear brow gel mini

Shade: 3 (light brown)

Price: $36.00 ($70 value)

One of my favorite parts about the holiday season is Ulta makeup gift sets – the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite products at a lower price. The “My Brow Pencil” from Benesit has been a crucial part of my makeup routine since I was a freshman in high school. It has continued to be a crucial makeup step for my brows that truly never fails in my routine. During a recent trip to Ulta, I found a makeup set with all the Benefit brow products to try out. While I have used the brow pencil before, I had never tried the brow wax or gel. I immediately fell in love with how they made my brows look and feel. All three of these products made my brows look amazing for the entire day. They have a total of five shades from light blonde to dark brown. I would definitely recommend at least the brow pencil and the gel for a more natural look, and all three if you like to sculpt your brows for a more full glam look.

Shade: MUAH-ve

Price: $14.00

If you have been on the makeup side of TikTok, you should have seen this viral product on every TikTok Shop ad or makeup influencer’s page. After seeing so much about this product online, I was so excited to get my hands on this lip stain and try it for myself. I picked the more mauve shade because I don’t love pinker shades for my skin tone. I tried this product first as only the lip liner, which I did like, but I ultimately prefer to use this product on my lip as a whole. I will say that it takes more time to set when my lips are dry. This product lasted the entire day and through two different meals while still looking as good as when I first applied it that morning. This product includes over nine shades to choose from and is a PETA-certified cruelty-free brand. I loved having a lip product that actually was on the whole day and looked flawless with different other lip products on top of it.

Shade: 1W

Price: $38.00

One of the makeup products that I will splurge on is concealer. I love a more natural makeup look — especially when I go to work my 12-hour shifts at the hospital and I want my concealer to last all day and hide my darker undereyes. I have found that many cheaper concealers will not last and will flake off throughout the day, leaving a cakey residue under my eyes. Brands like Estée Lauder and Hourglass are a few of my favorites — and this product has over 30 shades for all different types of skin tones. I prefer Estée Lauder because it has more product in it and looks really clean mixed with my powder. I also like to use my concealer as a base for most makeup looks instead of using a foundation, so I feel this product is great for that as well.

Shade: Fearless (Raspberry)

Price: $30.00

I have a little bit of blush blindness — especially when it comes to this formula because it is just that good. I have used this blush for a year now and it has constantly stayed one of my favorites. I originally got this blush for my Sabrina Carpenter costume last Halloween and have just integrated it into my everyday makeup looks because of how obsessed I am with the color. The formula is another major selling point of this blush because it glides on so nicely and keeps your cheeks rosy for the entire wear. If you are not into this shade, it has over 14 other shades to choose from. Tarte is also a PETA-certified cruelty-free brand and has so many other amazing products — including a great full coverage concealer.

All five of these outstanding brands and products have been either great additions or constant favorites in my makeup routine. They are all affordable, quality products that are perfect for natural everyday makeup routines or elaborate full glam.