The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

I have always loved older music, ever since I was a little kid. While most kids were listening to Today’s Hits, I preferred to listen to the hits from the ’60, ’70s, and ’80s. After celebrating Women’s History Month in March, it made me reflect on the many amazing ladies we have had in the music industry who broke records, rewrote the narrative, and paved the way for girls in music today. Music wouldn’t be the same without heroic women in music, and in honor of Women’s History Month, I’m here to talk about some of my favorite ladies in music from my favorite decades.

Linda mccARTNEY

Linda McCartney, wife of Paul McCartney and co-founder of Wings is, in my opinion, one of the most underrated women in rock and roll history. Not only was she the keyboardist and supporting vocalist for the band, but she was also an amazing photographer, capturing photos of the ‘60’s most popular entertainers in their element –Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Janis Joplin, Simon and Garfunkel, Otis Redding, The Grateful Dead, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, The Doors and of course, The Beatles, just to name a few.

She gave the public an inside look to the artists in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Her main muse was her husband Paul and The Beatles, she captured photos of the Fab Four and shared a look of the band in a light that no one had ever seen before. Her photos show artists raw in their moments of making music history. She showed the world many different sides of The Beatles, and even captured photos of them before walking their iconic album cover for Abbey Road (many of her iconic pictures can be found on her Instagram account, definitely check it out).

She co-wrote some of Wings greatest hits such as “Silly Love Songs” and was Paul’s right-hand-woman. She was a musician, pianist, author and activist for animal-rights. Her and her husband dedicated their lives to animal welfare, advocating for vegetarianism and speaking out against animal testing and cruelty in the mid-’70s.

My dream job has always been to be a photographer for a rock band and looking back at it now, I think it’s safe to say want to be Linda McCartney when I grow up.

jANIS jOPLIN

Janis Joplin’s raw and powerful voice made her one of the ‘60s first female rock stars. With hits like “Piece of My Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee”, she showed her style and the loud projection of her voice, making her an absolute powerhouse and force to be reckoned with.

She really embodied the free-spirit of hippies at the time. She was always trying to break the status quo with her unique song styles and the powerful messages she conveyed through her music. Joplin blurred the lines of rock and roll and the blues, creating a genre of music no one else had created, notably no other woman.

One of my favorite things about Joplin was her unique outfits, often made up of vibrant colors, big feather boas, no shoes, and all accompanied by a big pair of glasses. There was no one like her at the time and no one like her now, she truly was a one of a kind.

Although her life was short and she is one of the members of the 27 Club – accompanied by members like Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse –, she made her time on earth count and accomplished more than some artists ever would.

dEBBIE Harry, blondie

Debbie Harry, better known as Blondie, wrote some of the most popular songs of the ‘80s. With hits “One Way or Another,” “Call Me” and “The Tide is High,” she was taking over the music scene.

One of Blondie’s number one hits, “Rapture” made history by being the first rap music video aired on MTV. Rap was just coming to be at this time, and wasn’t very popular, until Blondie released this hit song. Blondie saw this new genre and created “Rapture”, changing history forever. This brought rap into the spotlight and led to the genre being mainstream, which is truly amazing as the genre is now one of the biggest in the music industry. It’s safe to say that Debbie Harry helped the popularity of rap music, which is pretty cool that a woman had the power to do that.

Blondie has been one of my favorite artists since a young age, and I was fortunate enough to see her in Colorado at a music festival in 2018. At the time, she was 72, but you wouldn’t have guessed it. Her voice was still strong and she had the crowds full attention with her stage presence, just like when she was in her twenties.

Having been in the music industry for nearly 50 years, Blondie is still writing music and touring alongside some of her original bandmates. She paved the way for many of today’s female musicians, including Miley Cyrus who covered her song “Heart of Glass” in 2020. She is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and is a true icon of the ‘80s music scene.

CAROLe KING

Carole King was the music writing queen of the ‘60s and ‘70s. She wrote some of the decades’ greatest hits, but you may not even realize that she wrote them, as many of them were written for other artists. She wrote for James Taylor, The Everly Brothers, The Monkees, The Drifters and The Animals, just to name a few. She even wrote Little Eva’s hit song “Locomotion” from 1962.

Her most notable song is “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” famously sung by Aretha Franklin, which reached number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999, and became one of Franklin’s signature songs. The Beatles, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons and Courtney Love have all since covered King’s hits. I couldn’t imagine anyone but Franklin singing the song, but the it couldn’t have been done without King who was able to write one of the most powerful and influential songs of the 20th century.

King was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 where Taylor Swift performed and presented King, with Swift stating in her speech that Carole King is the greatest songwriter of all time. The fact that one of the most celebrated and notable female artist from today presented King with the award goes to show just how much of an impact she had on the industry.

Carole King deserves all the praise and more as she really is one of the greatest songwriters in rock and roll history.

Stevie Nicks

Fleetwood Mac is one of the most famous groups in rock and roll history. They formed in the late ‘60s, but Stevie Nicks, one of the group’s lead singers, didn’t join until 1975, which is when the band soared to the top of the charts. Some of the band’s most popular songs have Nicks singing lead vocals, like “Dreams” and “Landslide.” It’s hard to imagine the group without Nicks, but there was a time when there wasn’t. Nicks unique and free spirit demeanor really is what made Fleetwood Mac the band everyone knows and loves.

Fleetwood Mac wouldn’t be what they were without Nicks and she changed the group for the better. Her carefree persona makes her an amazing entertainer, especially when she’s on stage… that girl can play a mean tambourine.

I saw her in Kansas City in 2023 when she toured with Billy Joel. She was amazing and brought the heat (it was August in the Midwest so you know it was also sweltering outside). She paid tribute to her fellow bandmate Christine McVie who had passed away that year. A gallery of photos played in the background as she sang “Landslide” in honor of her dear friend. Even though the performance was a tear-jerker, it felt like a very empowering moment for all the women in the crowd. Fleetwood Mac is a very popular band thanks to Nicks and McVie, and you could feel that girl-power energy through the song.

Tina turner

Tina Turner is simply “The Best” (pun intended). She started out her music career as a duo with Ike Turner, her husband at the time. They had a very successful career in the ‘60s and were both inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the ‘90s for their achievements.

Unfortunately, not all was extravagant for Tina during her time with Ike. Tina faced many hardships at the hand of her husband. Tina left Ike in the late seventies when an altercation escalated, where she fled, leaving her on her own. The fact that Tina was able to focus on herself and leave her toxic relationship is really heroic.

She then started releasing music on her own, where she had a very successful career with nine studio albums, 12 Grammy Awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and three Grammy Hall of Fame inductions. When she was with her husband, the duo sold around 500,000 albums in their career. When Tina went on her own, she sold over 100 million albums, making her one of the best-selling female artists in music history.

Tina Turner is a huge name in music with her powerful vocals and killer moves. She was an entertainer through and through and overcame all of her hardships. She rewrote her own story and focused on what was best for herself which resulted in becoming a huge star, and for that I believe she is one of the greatest in music history.

cher

Cher was a fashion and music icon in the ’60s and ’70s when she was a young adult. Now that she is approaching 80, it is safe to say she fits both of those roles. Similar to Tina Turner, Cher started out in a musical duo with her husband Sonny Bono. The couple’s divorce was the end of their conjoined career, but it was just the beginning of Cher’s successful solo career. The musical duo sold 40 million records, but on her own, Cher has sold over 100 million records.

She started her own variety TV show in 1975 after her split where she would host different actors and musical guests to perform with her. Many popular artists appeared on her show including Elton John, The Jackson 5, Carol Burnett and Steve Martin. While guests would change each episode, one thing stayed the same, and that was Cher’s fabulous outfits. In each episode and with every performance, Cher would wear the most gorgeous outfit. Whether it was a bedazzled jumpsuit, feathered dress or matching set, she killed the fashion game.

Not only is Cher a successful in the music and fashion industry, but she also became a famous actress starring in many movies. Her multiple talents are inspiring to show that women can do anything they put their hearts to and don’t have to be tied down to one thing.

The runaways

The Runaways were one of the first ever all female rock groups that consisted of five, young hardcore rockers. The members were Sandy West, Lita Ford, Jackie Fox, Cherie Currie and Joan Jett. The Runaways introduced us to Jett who went on to have a successful solo career with hits like “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”, “I Hate Myself for Loving You” and “Bad Reputation”. The group of girls were only 16 and 17 when they started the band, but rocked as if they had been in the industry for years.

Although the girls were very young, they wrote songs with lyrics such as, “Make me tremble make me shake /Pleasin’ each other rockin’ till daybreak” and “I’m sweet sixteen, a rebel queen/ And I look real hot in my tight blue jeans.” Making people forget their young age due to their raunchy lyrics. These teens really knew how to rock, you can tell from watching them perform that they put their blood, sweat, and tears, into every show.

At the time, rock and roll was a male dominated genre, but these groups of young girls showed that women can rock out just as hard as men, if not harder, no matter the age.

big mama thornton

I must admit, I wasn’t familiar with who Big Mama Thornton was until I was watching the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024. This induction ceremony is one of my favorite things as it brings together some of the biggest artists from the past and present to recognize those who have made music history. Big Mama Thornton was inducted that year where she was recognized for her musical influence.

Many people know Elvis Presley’s hit song “Hound Dog,” but many don’t realize that the song was originally written and performed by Big Mama Thornton. She also wrote “Ball and Chain” which was made famous by Janis Joplin (Thornton was also one of Joplin’s biggest inspirations and led to her music style of tying together blues and rock and roll).

Big Mama Thornton inspired some of the biggest names in music history and was the first to create a hybrid of rhythm and blues with rock ‘n’ roll. Give her version of “Hound Dog’ a listen, I think it’s even better than the king’s.

dolly parton

Dolly Parton is an absolute cowgirl all-star. Even if you are not too familiar with her music, you sure to be familiar with Dolly in another way. Whether you know her from her various clothing and baking lines, her world famous Dollywood amusement park, or even because she was Hannah Montana’s godmother, Dolly has made an impact in many different industries. She has become such an inspiration for women that its resulted in girls to think “What would Dolly do?” when faced with a decision. Parton has become an inspiration for women and an icon in many different ways.

One of my favorite things about Dolly has to be that she wrote one of her most famous songs, “9 to 5” on her acrylic nails… yes her nails! When she was writing the song, she found a rhythm she liked for it using her nails and used it for her hit, she even credited her them on the song (they are credited under “Nails by Dolly”).

As a woman, I think this is super cool and unique to take something common for women to have and turn it into something extraordinary.

Parton is a woman of many trades as she is an actress, songwriter and philanthropist. Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 because of the amazing impact she made on the music industry.

These are just a few of the many amazing women in music history who have paved the way for female artists today. Women have always and always will be a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, rock on ladies!