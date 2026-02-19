My Favorite Unconventional Love Songs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Love songs appear so often, there is a sort of standard for what a love song sounds like, such as what kind of lyrics they will have or the tune of them. While I love a cliche, sweet love song, there are so many songs that are more than that. A love song can be anything; it can be about a friendship, or even a moment. I particularly love these four.

Katie Gregson-MacLeod is a hidden gem, with a more homemade feel to her songs. This particular song covers a more toxic relationship where Gregson-MacLeod realizes she has come to completely rely on her partner. She holds herself together and tries to keep up the image of a healthy relationship with other people, despite completely losing herself.

Gregson-MacLeod’s vocals are heartbreaking in this song. She adds slight voice cracks and tremors in the sound, creating deep emotions within the song. A lyric that stands out to me, and really shows the meaning of the song is, “I need him like water, he thinks that I’m alright.” Gregson-MacLeod puts so much emotion into that lyric in particular, demonstrating just how much it hurts to have someone not need you as much as you need them. The comparison between water, something that is essential to live, and “alright” is very upsetting, but that is the point. Gregson-MacLeod wants the listener to realize the extent of the complex situation she is in.

Hozier’s lyricism exceeds expectations across his entire discography, with songs full of devotion and raw emotion. This song is about complete dedication to a person, even though the relationship is irregular. There is a deep committed tenderness through the song, with lyrics like “There’s something wretched about this/Something so precious about this.” There are multiple comparisons like this throughout the song, creating a “this but that” mindset.

My favorite lyric, “I slithered here from Eden just to hide outside your door,” really shows the deeper meaning of the song. First, the continual mention of Eden insinuates that the singer is in a sort of paradise, or at least a good place in their life. However, they are willing to do anything to be in the relationship, even ruining this “perfect” place they’ve found themselves. Second, “slithered” also has an uneasy connotation about it, continuing with the religious quips. He knows he is imperfect and faulted, and in an area not made for him. Thus he exits his “Eden” to be with this person. He yearns for that familiarity he sees in the relationship that he cannot find in Eden.

The band boygenius consists of three artists, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. The lead vocalist of this particular song, Dacus, is the perfect pick, vocally, for this song. She makes this song sweet and reminiscent with her singing alone.

“True Blue” goes through memories of an old friend, and expresses how seen and loved Dacus felt around them. The song even sparked a TikTok trend in which users would post a best friend to the song, specifically to the lyric “and it feels good to be known so well.” Though the friendship in the song has gone through ups and downs, the song finishes with the lyrics, “I remember who I am/ When I’m with you/ Your love is tough/Your love is tried and true blue.” It reminds us that despite hardships a relationship may endure, love is what prevails. It might be cliché, but it remains extremely true in our lives. Dacus’s singing creates a gorgeous, haunting feel to the song and is an amazing portrayal of what it means to be truly known by someone.

I feel Mitski is the queen of these unconventional love songs. The rhythm of this song is faster, and the sound of dogs barking can also be heard in the background, getting gradually louder and harsher as the song progresses, ending with the barking consuming the instrumentals. I love this detail, as the very first lyric is, “You’re an angel, I’m a dog.” While right on the nose, the entire song is Mitski singing of feeling inadequate in the relationship, and letting down the person who puts her on a pedestal. She did not treat her lover right, and to me, the dogs barking in the background are a nod at the saying “bite the hand that feeds you,” pushing the thought that Miski fell below expectations. I think the lyrics, “I’m sorry I’m the one you love/ No one will ever love me like you again,” show she really is apologetic. She believes she deserves some sort of punishment for her actions. It is such an impactful way to portray guilt and self-destructive behaviors.

These artists are all worth looking into, and their songs are beautiful representations of human experiences. They all cover different parts of our lives, and go beyond the typical love song we are so used to hearing. I think it is important to listen to these types of love songs to be able to understand other people and ourselves. You might find a song that relates directly to you, and your appreciation for your own situation will grow bigger. Music should be about sharing emotions and ideas, and that includes the unconventional ones.