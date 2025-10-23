This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be real, your major totally has a vibe, and chances are, your music taste matches it. Whether you’re crunching numbers in accounting, sketching in art class or staying up late debating politics, there’s an album out there that feels like it was made just for you. Here are my favorite albums you should listen to based on your major.

Accounting/Economics: “This is How Tomorrow Moves” by beabadoobee

If you’re an accounting or economics major, you get the thrill of balancing numbers and making sense of chaos. Beabadoobee’s “This is How Tomorrow Moves” hits that same vibe, thoughtful, reflective and somehow moving forward no matter what. It’s the soundtrack for staying organized while life tries to throw you off balance.

Animal Science/Vet Tech: “Alligator Bites Never Heal” by Doechii

Animal science and veterinary technology students know that working with animals is messy, unpredictable and sometimes a little wild, just like Doechii’s “Alligator Bites Never Heal”. The album’s bold energy mirrors the excitement and challenges of caring for creatures big and small. It’s chaotic, raw and 100% real.

Art: “Visions” by Grimes

Art majors thrive on creativity and experimentation, and “Visions” is basically a masterclass in that. Grimes layers sounds and textures like paint on a canvas, creating something unique. If you love pushing boundaries, this album feels like it was made for your sketchbook moments.

Biology: “NEVER ENOUGH” by Daniel Caesar

Biology majors study life in all its forms, and Daniel Caesar’s “NEVER ENOUGH” is all about feeling alive. It’s smooth, organic and emotional, kind of like life itself. This album feels like ‌a connection between body and soul.

Business: “Nevermind” by Nirvana

Business majors know all about disruption, innovation and taking risks, and “Nevermind” embodies that energy. Nirvana shook up the music world, just like you hope to shake up your industry someday. Risk, style and authenticity; that’s the business vibe.

Chemistry: “Illmatic” by Nas

Chemistry majors get the art of reactions, and “Illmatic” is like one big perfect formula. Every beat and lyric work together to create something unforgettable, just like a chemistry experiment gone right. Precision and creativity collide, and the result is magic.

Any form of Engineering: “I Barely Know Her” by sombr

Engineering is all about building, testing and creating something out of nothing, just like Sombr’s “I Barely Know Her.” The album experiments with sound and layers, turning raw ideas into something outstanding. It’s a reminder that patience and creativity pay off in the end.

Communications: “Because the Internet” by Childish Gambino

Communication majors live in the world of messages, memes and social media, and “Because the Internet” gets that. Childish Gambino explores online life, relationships and identity in a way that’s smart, funny and a little messy. It’s basically a textbook on modern connections.

Computer Science: “Blonde” by Frank Ocean

Coding and computer science are all about patterns, logic and elegance, just like Frank Ocean’s “Blonde.” Every sound feels intentional, and the album’s structure is clever but creative. It’s the perfect playlist for deep work or late-night coding sessions.

Criminal Justice: “To Pimp A Butterfly” by Kendrick Lamar

Criminal justice majors know systems aren’t always fair, and Kendrick Lamar’s “To Pimp a Butterfly” dives deep into that reality. The album explores justice, inequality and society with honesty and style. It’s educational, emotional and unforgettable. This album is my favorite of all time.

Education: “K.I.D.S.” by Mac Miller

Mac Miller’s “K.I.D.S.” is full of curiosity, fun and growth, just like education majors’ classrooms. It’s playful but full of insight, reminding us that learning is about exploring, not just memorizing. This album is perfect for anyone shaping the next generation.

English: “Everything I Know About Love” by Laufey

English majors live for storytelling, and Laufey’s “Everything I Know About Love” is pure narrative gold. Each song is like a little story, full of amotion and nostalgia. It’s lyrical, romantic and exactly the kind of playlist you’d analyze in class.

Fashion: “Rumours” by Fleetwood Mac

Fashion majors know that style is all about drama, personality and staying timeless, just like “Rumours.” Fleetwood Mac’s album has it all: emotion, elegance and unforgettable energy. A true classic, just like your wardrobe staples.

Film Studies: “Atlanta Millionaires Club” by Faye Webster

Film majors can totally vibe with Faye Webster’s “Atlanta Millionaires Club”. The songs feel like mini movies, full of imagery and emotion. Every track paints a scene, making you want to hit play and imagine the visuals.

Health Science: “Sweetener” by Ariana Grande

Health science majors are all about care and healing, and “Sweetener” delivers that energy. Ariana’s album is upbeat, comforting and empowering. It’s the perfect reminder that taking care of yourself matters just as much as taking care of others.

History: “Z” by SZA

History majors live in the past, present and future, and “Z” blends it all. SZA’s sound mixes old school and modern vibes, telling a story through time. It’s nostalgic, reflective and totally relatable.

International Studies: “THINK LATER” by Tate McRae

International studies majors understand connections across cultures, and Tate McRae’s “THINK LATER” hits that global energy. The album shows how emotions and stories travel, proving that music really is a universal language.

Journalism: “emails i can’t send” by Sabrina Carpenter

Journalism majors are all about honesty, clarity and storytelling, just like Sabrina Carpenter’s album. Each song feels like a mini article or personal essay, delivering truth with style. It’s perfect for anyone who loves to share stories with the world.

Law/Political Science: “American Idiot” by Green Day

Law and political science majors will love the rebellious energy of “American Idiot”. Green Day dives into politics, media and social issues. It’s exactly the kind of critical thinking you do in class. Punk rock and political awareness? Yes, please.

Mathematics: “Melophobia” by Cage The Elephant

Math majors know there’s beauty in patterns, and “Melophobia” has it too. Cage The Elephant mixes chaos and structure, just like solving complex equations. It’s unpredictable but satisfying, kind of like math homework on a Friday night.

Music: “IGOR” by Tyler, The Creator

Music majors get it: “IGOR” is a masterclass in composition, emotion and experimentation. Tyler blends genres, moods and ideas, showing what’s possible when you really know your craft. It’s messy, bold and brilliant, like music school in a nutshell. There is a reason “IGOR” makes my top three albums of all time.

Nursing: “Don’t Forget About Me, Demos” by Dominic Fike

Nursing majors are all about care, empathy and connection and Dominic Fike’s album captures that vibe. The stripped-down songs feel personal and compassionate, a reminder that listening and presence matter just as much as knowledge.

Philosophy / Psychology / Sociology: “Stranger in the Alps” by Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers’ “Stranger in the Alps” is full of introspection and emotion, perfect for philosophy, psychology and sociology majors. It explores human behavior, feelings and the big existential questions. Deep, reflective and totally relatable.

Social Work: “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” by Lauryn Hill

Social work majors are all about understanding and helping others, and Lauryn Hill nails that. Her album talks about love, empowerment and social issues — the same things social workers confront every day. It’s soulful, empathetic and inspiring.

Theater: “How To Be A Human Being” by Glass Animals

Theater majors will love “How to Be a Human Being” because every song is a character study. Glass Animals creates stories and personalities through music, just like acting brings characters to life. It’s imaginative, emotional and totally theatrical. Also, an album in my top three.