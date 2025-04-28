My Chemical Romance Announces Deluxe Edition of Their Second Album

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New Jersey rock band My Chemical Romance announced a deluxe edition of their 2004 album, “Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge,” on Friday, April 11, 2025. This deluxe edition is set to release on June 6, just two days before the album’s 21st anniversary.

This deluxe edition will include new mixes of the original 13 songs as well as four never before released bonus songs that were recorded live. All four of the live performances will be from BBC Radio 1’s The Lock Up, which was recorded back in 2005. The band released the live version of “I’m Not Okay” the night before the announcement and remastered the song’s music video to 4K on Friday morning with the album announcement.

The new mixes were done by Grammy-award winning producer Rich Costey, who also mixed the original album. Costey has also done work on albums by Linkin Park, Fiona Apple, Weezer and Muse.

The deluxe edition will be released on all streaming platforms as well as have a CD version, along with eight new vinyl pressings. Two of these pressings will be exclusive to their store while the others will be spread out among different retailers, with Walmart, Hot Topic and Urban Outfitters each getting their own. Each vinyl and CD will include new artwork drawn by lead singer Gerard Way, just as he had done for the album’s original release.

The original album is marked as My Chemical Romance’s commercial breakthrough as the album has gone three-times platinum and peaked at Number 28 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. The songs “I’m Not OK” and “Helena” served as the lead singles on the LP, with both now having earned Platinum status.

The album itself is a story between two lovers, drawn on the cover and previously mentioned in their first album as the “Demolition Lovers.” Each song tells a part of their story .

The album begins with “Helena (So Long & Goodnight),” telling the listeners that the female lover died in an accident. Each song after tells the story of the male lover trying to get back to her, making a deal with the devil where he has to kill 1,000 evil men.

The final song on the album, “I Never Told You What I Do for a Living,” marks his realization that he’s the final evil man he has to kill. With him doing so and being reunited with the female lover, brings the Demolition Lovers’ story to a close.

This announcement came as a shock to fans as the band is currently getting ready for their 10 show tour called “Long Live the Black Parade” in honor of their 2006 album, “The Black Parade.” With the tour starting in Seattle on July 11, fans had expected something new in relation to that album or something entirely new from the band.

The announcement was not without hiccups. The new mixes were briefly and mistakenly uploaded to Apple Music and Tidal ahead of schedule, prompting fans to record and share the tracks before they were taken down.

Despite the mix-up, fans are already raving about the leaked mixes and eagerly anticipating the official release. The official street team even saying; “This fine, everything is fine, we are fine!” on Twitter and another fan saying “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge is my favorite album ever. I’m SHAKING in my seat now.”

Check out the new tracklist below:

Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge (Deluxe Edition)

1. Helena (2025 Mix)

2. Give ‘Em Hell, Kid (2025 Mix)

3. To the End (2025 Mix)

4. You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison (2025 Mix)

5. I’m Not Okay (I Promise) (2025 Mix)

6. The Ghost of You (2025 Mix)

7. The Jetset Life Is Gonna Kill You (2025 Mix)

8. Interlude (2025 Mix)

9. Thank You for the Venom (2025 Mix)

10. Hang ‘Em High (2025 Mix)

11. It’s Not a Fashion Statement, It’s a Deathwish (2025 Mix)

12. Cemetery Drive (2025 Mix)

13. I Never Told You What I Do for a Living (2025 Mix)

14. I’m Not Okay (I Promise) [Live for BBC Radio 1’s The Lock Up, 2005]

15. Helena (Live for BBC Radio 1’s The Lock Up, 2005)

16. The Ghost of You (Live for BBC Radio 1’s The Lock Up, 2005)

17. You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison (Live for BBC Radio 1’s The Lock Up, 2005)