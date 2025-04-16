The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A culture is defined by their heroes. This statement is no different when the culture is newly adult women and the heroes are the musical idols that appear on their bedroom walls.

As society progresses, and women’s roles in it change, we can track this change through the women we idolise. Large social changes can be attached to people. Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin, Madonna, these women can all be tied to a turbulent period of social change that shaped the next generation.

In the past few years alone, a woman’s role in society has changed drastically. Through the current “it” girls of the music industry, it’s easy to see how women are embracing new roles now.

Sabrina Carpenter has absolutely taken the music industry by storm. Her coquettish, old-fashioned look paired with her poppy music full of double entendres has left people simultaneously reeling and begging for more.

She’s thoroughly confident, spunky, and hilariously inappropriate: all things women have been told not to be in the past.

She represents a new era of female liberation. She celebrates things that women are often looked down on for such as vanity and sexuality.

Sabrina has given a new generation of women full permission to love and take pride in their bodies in spite of societal norms.

Through her outward celebrations of queerness and embracement of all things camp, Chappell Roan has redefined what a “pop girlie” is.

She has helped to carve a permanent place for queer women in the mainstream.

No pop princess has committed to a bit the way that Chappell Roan has. Her looks are always elaborate and thoroughly planned to perfection.

Chappell also represents a generation of women who are done with accepting disrespect, especially from men.

She shows the world that women are multifaceted and just plain weird in the best way possible.

Doechii has also been a pivotal artist for queer women especially in the rap industry.

She made a name for herself based on her unique sound— reminiscent of 90s rap—, captivating performances, and creative prowess.

The cohesion of her art and expertise of her creation pulls audiences in and guarantees quality entertainment.

Her iconic performance and historic win at the 2025 grammys were monumental as she was only the third woman to win Best Rap Album.

Doechii represents all of the women who are extremely hardworking and deserving of their accomplishments. She shows everyone how you can climb to the top and hold on to your authenticity through it.

SZA’s success in the R&B section of the music industry is yet another inspirational story for women in male-dominated fields.

SZA holds space for the girlies who are just a little bit out of touch with reality, women who are down bad when they should never have been down in the first place. Her music allows these women to sit in their feelings and admit things to themselves that they normally wouldn’t outside of her space.

SZA also holds herself in a way that is inspiring. She is the picture of absolute class and success. She keeps her accomplishments in high esteem and then puts her head down to produce the next incredible project.

Finally, it wouldn’t be a true analysis of the music industry without a reference to Taylor Swift.

While her name elicits many, often contradictory responses, it is more than evident that she has had a lasting impact on the music industry. This is for many reasons, the main one being her absolute adoration for all things girl.

Taylor was one of the first artists that many little girls saw as an artist for them. There was no question if she wanted an audience that was seen as more serious by society and the media.

She was someone to relate to. Who hasn’t been in love? Who hasn’t been heartbroken? And, even if you hadn’t yet, through her music it felt like you had. She created a space for women to feel these emotions without judgement.

These are obviously not the only iconic music artists to shape our current reality, new artists are popping up each and every day.

As we analyze our current idols, we see what the next generation has to look up to and we can use that to predict what they have in store for us.

With these women, their artistry, and their accolades as the starting line, we have a lot to look forward to.