Moving from Minnesota to Missouri for College

Moving 480 miles to go to college can be a scary thing. In my experience, I felt scared, but I was also filled with excitement. I moved from a smaller town, South Saint Paul, Minnesota to Columbia for college. I’m so glad that I decided to put my fears aside because I love it here, and I can’t wait to see what my future holds at The University of Missouri.

I had no idea what to expect when moving to college. All of my close friends decided to stay in Minnesota for school. I had to be brave and strong because I didn’t know anything about going to college. I chose to go to college out of state because Mizzou has an amazing journalism program, and I really like the student body aspects of this school. I miss my friends every day. However, I wouldn’t change this decision for the world.

The hardest part about going to college is leaving behind your family, friends, pets and everything you grew up with. Going to college is just an all-around scary thing to do. I have found that it’s okay to go farther away because there is always a way home. Home will always be waiting for you. Your home is what you make it, where you make it, with the people you want to make it with.

I was scared I wasn’t going to be able to make a lot of friends. But, making friends has been so easy for me here because everyone also wants friends. Finding friends everywhere on campus has been the sole reason why I love college. Once I made connections with new people, I felt like I was going to be okay. I was going to be more than okay because I was having so much fun with all of my new friends.

Columbia is a wonderful college town. There are so many different things to do. My hometown is a lot smaller than Columbia. For example, my hometown doesn’t even have a Walmart, but Columbia has three. There’s definitely a lot more going on than I’m used to, but I love it. I haven’t explored much of the town because the campus has everything I need. The University of Missouri’s campus is so beautiful. I find that beautiful scenery can help when you’re having a bad day.

I moved here knowing no one. I met my roommate and suitemates on Instagram. I couldn’t be more grateful for them. They are truly my best friends, and I couldn’t do college without them. We all clicked right away, and it’s the best thing I could have imagined for myself in college. I miss my hometown friends every day. When I do new things, I always send my friends videos. It was really hard leaving my best friends at home, but we will always have summer together.

I’m excited to see what winter will be like in Missouri. Minnesota is known for getting a lot of snow and some pretty cold weather in the winter. I wonder how different it will really be, especially since the weather this year has been hotter than normal. There are a lot of things that I am excited to experience on campus in general. Another difference I have from Minnesota is a slight accent. When I say bag I pronounce it like “bayg” which is different from how people in Missouri say it.

In general, it’s hard to move far away for college. It’s different living in a state that you didn’t grow up in. I had no idea what it would be like going to college in Missouri. It’s amazing so far, and I am excited for all the things to come. It’s hard to compare Minnesota to Missouri… Minnesota will always be my home, but Missouri is my home away from home in a way. In the end, it’s okay to move away. Go to the school or place that calls to you, because you can always go home. I have made sure to make time to call my friends as often as our busy schedules allow us. I Facetime with my sister almost every day. I also call or text my mom every day. Staying in touch with my loved ones helps me feel like home is always with me. I am looking forward to going home for Thanksgiving break so I can reconnect with everyone.