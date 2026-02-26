Movies to Help you Squash the Travel Bug in the Midst of the School Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As broke college students, traveling to foreign countries isn’t exactly in the budget. I know for me, every penny I make goes straight into my student loans. But all too often, I get the urge to book a flight and travel across the world. For those days, where my dreams can’t become a reality, I like to turn on a movie that transports me to a new place and scratches that wanderlust itch.

Here is your guide to traveling across the world through your TV.

Our first destination is France. Between the Eiffel Tower, mountains of pastries and accordion music playing, I know there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.

“Funny Face”

We all know Audrey Hepburn was one of the most iconic actresses of the 20th century, and “Funny Face” (1957) is one of my absolute favorites of her films. We follow Jo, a quiet and philosophical bookstore worker who gets discovered by a magazine based in New York. They whisk her off to Paris for modeling and photoshoots, and it is a charming view of the first time being in such a beautiful city.

“Ratatouille”

Despite the outwardly comedic nature of this film, “Ratatouille” (2007) has a surprisingly cozy and dreamy outlook on Paris. Remy, the protagonist, is a rat whose one true love is cooking, and when he realizes he lives in the busy and food-loving Paris, he partners up with an employee at a highly-rated restaurant to fulfill his dreams. The music, food and landscapes of the city fill this movie with warmth.

Next on our travel itinerary is Italy, one of the top countries on my bucket list.

“Call Me By Your Name”

This movie is the reason that we have the Timothee Chalamet edit on TikTok, and I will forever be grateful. Not only does this movie make me want to immediately book a flight to Tuscany, but it also gave me one of my favorite instrumental songs of all time, “Une Barque Sur L’Ocean.” Chalamet’s character Elio discovers love and loss in Tuscany in the 1980s, and as the viewers, we get to live vicariously through his adventures in the beautiful countryside of Italy with a spectacular soundtrack.

“Letters to Juliet”

This 2010 rom-com follows Amanda Seyfried around Verona as she tries to find her newly acquainted friend’s old lover. Before watching this film, I had no idea about this old tradition within Verona to leave letters to Juliet to ask for help with love. The soundtrack, fashion and love story make this the perfect movie if you are craving an Italian escapade.

One of the lesser talked about countries to visit in Europe is Austria. However, two of my favorite travel films both take place here.

“The Sound of Music”

Although this film is one of the most classic and iconic movies of the past 100 years, “The Sound of Music” (1965) fills me not just with nostalgia but also with adoration for Austria. Taking place in Salzburg, the opening scene of Marie singing on a mountain overlooking the city is one of my favorites.

“Before Sunrise”

This film is the epitome of vibes. In “Before Sunrise” (1995), we follow a couple who met on a train who decide to spend one night exploring the streets of Vienna. Music shops, restaurants and bars consume their night, along with poems and deep conversation.

Our last stop in Europe is the U.K. Although a lot of iconic films take place here, these ones are the best to watch when longing for travel.

“Notting Hill”

If Julia Roberts is in a film, you already know it’s going to be good. Plus, “Notting Hill” (1999) has Hugh Grant and the beautiful district of Notting Hill within London. The rows of rainbow houses and market stalls of fruit give a charming atmosphere to this already romantic movie.

“The Holiday”

“The Holiday” (2006) is a film that I can never stop recommending. Los Angeles-based Amanda and Miles and London-based Iris and Graham all face heartache, and the girls end up switching houses for Christmas. Iris’ Surrey cottage is the coziest house I’ve ever seen and always makes me want to book a flight to London ASAP.

The next country on the list brings us to Japan.

“My Neighbor Totoro”

For those of you who have never seen a Studio Ghibli film before, I highly recommend you check them out. These movies, and specifically “My Neighbor Totoro” (1988), are filled with whimsical stories, beautiful animation and dynamic soundtracks. This movie makes me want to move to the Japanese countryside and live in a farmhouse.

“Bullet Train”

Despite the fact that this movie mostly takes place on a train, “Bullet Train” (2022) shows the cool high-tech environment in Japan, and its destination, Kyoto, is a beautiful city. The movie is high energy and high stakes, and is such a fun film for a movie night.

Before we come back to the U.S., we will stop by Oceania. I know that when I miss summer, I love to turn on one of these films.

“Whale Rider”

“Whale Rider” (2002) is a beautiful cultural journey, following Paikea and her Maori tribe in New Zealand. Not only is the story extremely impactful with themes of family and gender norms, but it is also stunning. Their island is for sure somewhere on my travel list.

“Anyone But You”

Aside from any controversies that come along with this film, “Anyone But You” (2022) is filled with good music and beautiful scenery. The beaches of Australia and the Sydney Opera House are reason enough to watch this modern rom-com.

To wrap up our travels, we will visit some of the most scenic places within the U.S.

“Almost Famous”

One of my favorite movies of all time is “Almost Famous” (2000). We follow William, a teen music journalist who gets the opportunity of a lifetime — to go on tour with a rock band for an article for Rolling Stone. Not only does this film have the best soundtrack I’ve ever heard, but I also feel the need to go to the 70s and travel the U.S.

“50 First Dates”

Adam Sandler is known for starring in comedic films, but “50 First Dates” (2004) is a heartfelt and loving film. Set in Hawaii during the early 2000s, the vibes are immaculate. Lucy, played by Drew Barrymore, rocks the tropical T-shirt vibe and jams to bands like 311 and The Cure, building the summer atmosphere that we all crave.

Traveling is such a fun and exciting privilege, and hopefully, one day we can go to these places in real life. But for now, I hope that at least one of these films will satisfy your travel itch.