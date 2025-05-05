Five films to stream as you count down to summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about everyone else, but I am so ready for the summer. I need to be sitting in the sun and sipping mocktails ASAP. Whatever summer looks like for you, get ready for it. For me, summer officially starts in three weeks and YES, I am counting down.

Until then, I can only dream and mentally prepare for the UV rays and sunscreen scents. While I am waiting, I will be watching these movies to help the time go by quicker.

1. “Mamma Mia”

“Mamma Mia” is truly a classic. This movie follows the story of a young girl living in Greece. She is getting married and wants her dad to walk her down the aisle. The only issue is she has no idea who her father is. After searching through her mom’s journals, she finds three possible matches. As any person would do, she invites all three of them.

I am in love with this movie and could watch it every day for the rest of my life. It gives ultimate summer vibes with a side of romance.

After watching this, you will want to book your trip to Greece.

2. “High School Musical 2”

This movie is a Disney favorite, it has it all. Definitely watch the first “High School Musical” before this one so that you can get all of the backstory from Troy and Gabriella. The second movie is so much fun. It is practically a movie about recent high school graduates enjoying their summer. They have summer jobs, they sit in the sun and they might fall in love.

3. “Teen Beach Movie”

I guess I really love Disney movies. This movie has been a favorite of mine since it came out. I love the beach vibes and, of course, Ross Lynch.

After a storm, Brady and McKenzie wash ashore on Brady’s favorite movie’s island. These two friends are thrown into a summer musical scene. They sing, dance, surf and fight with the bikers. This movie has lots of romantic moments and a really cutesy plot.

“Teen Beach Movie” never gets old.

4. “Grease”

Similar to “High School Musical,” we meet a group of students in their last year of high school. As they go through their senior year, the viewer relives all the vibes of high school. From pregnancy scares to pop quizzes, this movie has it all. The romance is unmatched, and the music is even better.

However, be prepared for a completely unrealistic telling of the life of a high school senior. I mean I don’t remember having a Ferris wheel and an after-graduation fair, but maybe that’s just me.

5. “The Lizzie McGuire Movie”

This is probably my favorite movie on this list. Young Lizzie McGuire travels with her school group to Italy. During her trip, she encounters all kinds of conflicts. From getting lost to singing at the Colosseum, she definitely had an unforgettable summer. Oh, and not to mention, she may find love there too.

Please watch this movie. It’s probably the most revolutionary movie of its time. To this day, I am still singing along and wishing I was on a vacation, falling in love in Italy.

Reflection

So, looking back at this list, I guess I like musicals. While unintentional, I’m definitely not mad at it. These movies just overall have such summer vibes. So, kick back, grab a mocktail and get ready for summer with these classics!