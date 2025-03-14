Met Gala 2025: A Night of Black Excellence Tailored to Perfection

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you were to ask me, “Maya, what is your favorite holiday?” I would say Halloween because of the costumes and the free candy. But honestly, that’s just an easy answer to keep things simple. Now, if you asked me a much more specific question like, “Hey Maya, if you could turn any annual event into a holiday, which one would you choose?” my answer would be the Met Gala.

On Feb. 4, 2025, Good Morning America revealed that the spring 2025 Met Gala exhibition theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Alongside this announcement, they also unveiled the dress code: “Tailored for You.” While this aesthetic can be interpreted in multiple ways, understanding the deeper meanings and historical significance of Black fashion is crucial to appreciating the power behind this theme.

A REfLection on Black Fashion: Past, Present, and Future

Centuries ago, our ancestors wove textiles from natural resources found in their surroundings. These fabrics captured emotion through bright colors, intricate patterns and unique design techniques. One of the most well-known prints, Kente cloth, is a vibrant, intricately woven fabric originating from Ghana. Fast forward to today, and Black designers are utilizing industrialized machinery, 3D printing and laser-cutting technology to craft some of the most innovative and visually stunning garments. Between those two points in time, Black fashion has undergone monumental shifts, reflecting cultural changes and creative evolution. The Harlem Renaissance, the Civil Rights movement, most recently the Black Lives Matter movement, have had their triumphs and struggles captured in clothing. It’s important for us to keep these garments to acknowledge where we came from, how we got here, and where we are going.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) On February 4th the Metropolitan Museum of Art posted a sneek peak at some of the featured designs that will be showcased for the exhibition. @metmuseum on Instagram

A Showcase of Black Excellence in Fashion

On the topic of changes in Black fashion, it’s important to remember the designers who innovated and created, to praise all of their incredible work. It can never be said which designers plan on creating looks for whom, but I do have my predictions. I expect to see a lot of Off-White, whether archival or from more recent runway shows, as well as some Louis Vuitton collections from 2018 to 2022 in honor of the late Virgil Abloh, the first Black man to be an artistic director at Louis Vuitton.

I also hope to see the work of Telfar Clemens, most popular for advocating affordability within luxury fashion. He is also known for creating one of the most sought-after purses: the Telfar Bag. And of course, I couldn’t forget about the legendary Dapper Dan! His ability to intertwine luxury fashion and hip-hop through streetwear is incredible. Not to mention, we’re going to see a lot of younger design houses introduce fresh and innovative ideas.

A Spotlight on Black Celebrites

We typically see Black A-listers such as Zendaya, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo and LeBron James grace the Met Gala red carpet. While I don’t know every name on the guest list, the official host committee has been released to the public, featuring both familiar and fresh faces.Grammy-winning rapper Doechii is not only participating in the host committee but will also make her Met Gala debut, which is pretty exciting! Additionally, female athletes like Sha’Carri Richardson and Angel Reese will bring their star power to the event, showcasing the intersection of sports, fashion and culture.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Black Fashion Talent

For me, the most exciting aspect of the Met Gala is its potential to inspire Black individuals to pursue careers in fashion. The biggest takeaway I want Black creatives to understand is that anything is possible — whether you’re walking the red carpet or watching your designs debut at the industry’s most prestigious event.There are so many young, talented Black minds (including myself) at Mizzou who are passionate about fashion. As a Textile and Apparel Management major, I haven’t seen many Black students in my classes or the sewing lab. But on the rare occasion that I do, it makes me smile because I know I’m not alone in this journey. To those of you reading this: stay true to your art, challenge yourself daily and never give up. The future of Black fashion is bright, and this year’s Met Gala is just another step toward showcasing our brilliance to the world.