Megan Moroney is the girl’s girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Female friendships are one of the most beautiful things we as women in our 20s have. Our girls are there to lift us up at our highest but also comfort us at our lowest. You got the dream job you always wanted? They’re there to host a celebratory dinner. Your first college breakup? They come with tissues and a massive pint of Ben & Jerry’s.

It’s simply the most amazing relationship we are blessed to experience. Female country star Megan Moroney is the definition of a girl’s girl. Her “emo cowgirl” trademark creates a perfect symphony of vulnerable country music ranging from breakup songs to friendship celebrations.

Moroney is an artist that you can go to for every mood. I constantly find myself pulling up Spotify to listen to her for any occasion – she is the older sister we all need. Thus, as we head into the season of thanks, I wanted to share my favorite songs for all types of friendships, whether you’re driving together with the windows down or trying to fall asleep while furious after a disagreement.

“Sad Songs For Sad People”

Now, don’t let the title distract you. This is one of Moroney’s most beautiful songs, and while it’s technically a love song for relationships, girls on TikTok used the lyric, “I really like the way I really don’t hate spending my time with you” for a slideshow gallery of their friends. It’s amazing that we can turn romantic love songs into love for our friends! Moroney also realized during this song that she typically writes “sad songs” but wrote this love song instead; to me, this represents friendships perfectly: we always turn to our friends after a period of sadness. It’s healing to see an idea that’s so important in my life be expressed musically.

“Bless Your Heart”

As I mentioned, Moroney writes for all emotions. Sometimes, friendships aren’t the best things in the world. You get into fights. Communication fails. You get that sinking realization there’s a duo in your trio. You’re mad at your hometown friends for having fun while you’re hours away at a different college. “Bless Your Heart” is the perfect song for when you want to lock yourself in your room and scream at the smiling photos hanging on your wall. Just like the Southern saying, there’s a sarcastic undertone to their ridiculousness. So, stop being the bigger person. Acknowledge their behavior and dance your worries away to Moroney’s sassy sarcasm.

“Wonder”

This song, and the backstory, will always make me sob. Moroney wrote this for her college best friend going through a breakup, saying that the right guy will come along. Sure enough, he did. And Moroney, the maid of honor, sang this to Natalie at her wedding. Are you kidding me?! If that’s not the absolute definition of friendship, I’m not sure what is. So, hold your friends extra close, cry it out and listen to her advice. It all works out in the end.

“Beautiful things”

“Cryin’ ‘What did I do?’ tears / Your friends are out and you’re right here.”

I think it’s safe to say we’ve all experienced exclusion during a friendship. Moroney’s hauntingly beautiful ballad reminds us of the pain that comes with human nature. But, if hurricanes can wreck a beach and words make mockingbirds forget to sing, then you can recover just as wonderfully. Remember, “You’re pretty and you’re smart / God made a work of art.”

“The girls”

This! This is what female friendships are all about! Support, loyalty and unconditional love no matter the circumstance. Moroney’s lyrics force us to think about our friendships: “When you need a friend, no, they don’t think twice.” No matter how many petty arguments or mistakes you make, the true friends will stick by your side through the good and bad. I always think of this song when I’m around my friends because it perfectly encapsulates my love for each of them, whether they live right down the hall or exactly 955 miles away. I know each one has my back and will be standing next to me on my wedding day.

Moroney reminds us that friendships are tough, unconditional, effortless and just beautiful.

“God bless the girls. And thank God for mine.”