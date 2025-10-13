Meet Robert Irwin: Everything You Need to Know About the DWTS Contender 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Crikey! Here’s a Little Context

“Dancing With The Stars” premiered Sept. 16 and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin has not only climbed his way to the top of the leaderboard, but into the internet’s hearts as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about social media’s newest sensation.

Early Life

Irwin was born in Buderim, Australia to well-known wildlife conservationists Terri and Steve Irwin. His parents hosted multiple wildlife TV shows, including a show called “The Crocodile Hunter” from 1997 to 2004 that showcased his father’s approach to wildlife. Irwin has an older sister named Bindi. The two were raised at Australia Zoo, which their parents owned. In 2006, his father tragically passed after being stung by a stingray while filming a documentary about the Great Barrier Reef. Irwin and his family have worked tirelessly to continue his father’s work, and keep his memory alive by continuing to run his nonprofit, “Wildlife Warriors.”

Television Career (Pre DWTS!)

Irwin has made multiple on-screen appearances over the years. He had his first movie cameo in 2003 for “Free Willy: Escape From Pirates Cove,” and appeared in “Steve Irwin’s Wildlife Warriors” with his mother and sister in 2012. Irwin also co-hosted and received an International Emmy nomination for “Wild But True,” an informational program on nature. It aired on the Discovery Kids channel in 2013. He released a series of books called “Dinosaur Hunter” with Lachlan Creag and Jack Wells that same year.

His most recent family endeavor was a show focused on bringing people closer to animals and their family’s conservation efforts called “Crikey! It’s The Irwins.” It ran from 2018 to 2022 on Animal Planet and was made to help carry on Steve Irwin’s legacy.

Wildlife Photography

While he’s spent most of his career introducing people to animals through a TV screen, Irwin is also an award-winning photographer. He’s taken multiple photos around the world, won a People’s Choice award in 2020 and was a runner-up in the junior category of the 2016 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year competition. According to his website Robert Irwin Photos, his goal is to raise awareness for the environment through his photos.

Dancing With The Stars and More

It was announced that Irwin would be tackling ballroom dance instead of crocodiles in April of this year, nearly a decade after his sister Bindi won the Mirrorball Trophy in 2015. He is currently partnered with pro Witney Carson, and has found himself among the front runners within the first three weeks of competition. Irwin told E! News that Bindi has told him to enjoy every second of it.

On another note, Irwin broke the internet for a second time in April when he appeared in an underwear ad for Australian company Bonds, in a campaign called “Man Down Under.” In true Irwin fashion, he is joined by a few animal friends.

G’day! Final Thoughts

There is truly no family easier to fall in love with than the Irwins. DWTS premieres every Tuesday at 7 p.m. CDT if you’d like to see more.