Make Jason Isbell Your Next Listen

Jason Isbell is underrepresented in music spaces, despite his unique songwriting and significant influence on the country music industry.

After a long, hot summer, it’s finally getting to be that time of year again – fall. In a mere month or so, leaves will be crunching underfoot, a hot chai with pumpkin cream cold foam will be at hand and in my AirPods the melodic cadence of Jason Isbell will escort me to class.

There’s one thing about that scenario, though, that I misrepresented: listening to Jason Isbell is not just an autumn activity for me. I’ve gotten through summers, winters and springs by way of “Dreamsicle,” “Strawberry Woman” and “Ride to Robert’s.” Despite his relative ‘undergroundness’ (among our age group, at least), Isbell may just be one of the best singer/songwriters of our time.

I listened to Isbell only nominally until about two years ago, but growing up, his discography was one of the many that filled our house. He’s been on the music scene for a while, and even if you think you haven’t heard of him, I can almost guarantee you have.

Anyone here familiar with the song “Cover Me Up” by Morgan Wallen? It was actually a part of one of Isbell’s most endearing albums, Southeastern, which is where I will implore you to begin. While Wallen may have popularized the song (a debatable claim), Isbell’s version has so much raw emotion that it evokes feelings in the listener.

Isbell is a unique songwriter because his music is so autobiographical. He was born in Northern Alabama (see also: “Alabama Pines”), and perhaps this is why his music hits me so hard. When I was younger, I lived in Alabama for four years. Hearing this song makes me nostalgic for my childhood and some of the rough-around-the-edges beauty of the state. Having these incredibly deep songs about a shared identity and a love for a place that most people overlook unites the singer-songwriter with the listener. I felt like Isbell sees what I see in the state, acknowledging both its harried past and present but also what it means to be Southern and to call that kind of place “Home.”

He writes about addiction, divorce and poverty. His music goes beyond what is expected. It helps people to feel less alone, develop empathy and is painstakingly beautiful.

His lyricism is unmatched by any current artist (saying that as a Taylor Swift fan, by the way, which should say something). He’ll have you looking up things like Ybor City and Bowery Beds. Isbell is incredibly brilliant.

Ok, where to start…I made a playlist with my absolute favorites. Put it on shuffle and give Isbell an hour.

Listen to the lyrics. Listen to the twang and the sound of the fiddle. Listen, and then let me know what you think! I promise it’ll be worth it.