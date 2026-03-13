Loved Wuthering Heights? You’ll love these too

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you are a literature classics nerd or were just there for Jacob Elordi, “Wuthering Heights” captured your attention and cracked a few eggs along the way.

“Wuthering Heights” was a mix of traditional characters and plot, with a mix of modern music and costuming. It had such a unique Emerald Fennell style to it, I know you’ve been chasing for more of that same vibe. So, I’ve curated a list of more films full of wind, yearning and doom and despair, that will give you a similar feeling to “Wuthering Heights.”

Bones and All

A young romance sparks during a roadtrip between Lee (Timothée Chalamet) and Maren (Taylor Russell), who begin their odyssey on country back roads in the 1980s. If you loved the drama of Margot Robbie sitting on a cliff in the wind, you’ll like this. Luca Guadagnino, the same director of “Call Me By Your Name,” adapted this film for the screen after the novel by Camille DeAngelis. What seems like a story about a first love between an innocent girl and a reckless drifter turns into a deeper story about their insatiable hunger for other humans. That’s right! They’re cannibals. Despite all their efforts to silence their problems with one another, everything always leads back to their terrifying pasts and dark secrets, with a final scene that will shatter you – bones and all.

“Bones and All” is streaming for free on Tubi and Pluto TV.

Marie Antoinette

Sofia Coppola’s “Marie Antoinette” is a highly stylized historical drama, focusing on the personal life and scandals of the infamous queen. Coppola faced similar backlash that Fennell did for rethinking these historical stories. Charli XCX wrote the soundtrack for “Wuthering Heights,” tying in modern techno music to a historical classic. Coppola includes hits from The Strokes, The Cure and more indie, post-punk artists in her historical drama. If you loved the stylistic twist of “Wuthering Heights” and the electric music, this is another film you’ll find yourself fully invested in.

“Marie Antoinette” is streaming for free on Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Max.

Past Lives

If you’re still hung up on all the what-if’s of “Wuthering Heights,” this one’s for you. “Past Lives” tracks the journey of two deeply connected childhood friends, who were forced apart as children when one family emigrated from South Korea to Canada. Twenty years later, they reunite. It’s awkward, nostalgic, tragic and so powerfully real. It’s a story all about those silent glances and unspoken words, emotions that words just can’t speak- at least, in this life.

“Past Lives” is streaming for free on HBO Max.

(500) Days of Summer

I know this one’s been sitting on your watchlist for a while… It’s time. “(500) Days of Summer” takes viewers through 500 days of a couple who meet at work. You know that scene where Cathy thinks about what her relationship would be like with Heathcliff, and she just decides to lie on the floor? That’s exactly what this movie feels like. This film subverts the rom-com trope and instead delivers an extremely honest look at love and heartbreak. The main character, Tom, has to move past an idealized view of his relationship with Summer and face reality. He navigates labels, IKEA and what it means to truly fall for someone.

“500 Days of Summer” is streaming for free on Hulu and Disney+.



