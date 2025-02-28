Love, Loneliness, and Layers: “Submarine” by The Marías Reaches New Depths

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I recently discovered The Marías, and it has been the greatest pleasure to dive into their discography and envelop myself into the complex world that is “Submarine.” The album, released on May 31, consists of 14 tracks that connect to beautifully illustrate a story of heartbreak and self-discovery.

The songs I’ve selected guide the listener through the intricate, raw feelings of heartbreak that are expressed through this album, and tell the story of a breakup.

“Submarine” dives into the very melancholic and interpersonal breakup between lead singer María Zardoya and drummer and producer Josh Conway. The album documents the aftermath of the romantic relationship ending between the two, submerging itself in the grief and healing that followed.

The cover of “Submarine” shows Zardoya floating underwater, surrounded by blue and black hues showcasing the sorrow and loneliness that is expressed throughout the album. In an interview with Variety, Zardoya spoke on how the album cover shoot was rather difficult. When reflecting on the process of creating the album cover, Zardoya stated, “(…) that feeling is the foundation of the album: it was uncomfortable to make at times but we got through it and made something beautiful.”

“Ride”

The opening track, “Ride,” immediately submerges the listener into the underwater world that is brought into this album. The brief interlude is filled with electronic synths and a heightened pitch voice that unexpectedly captures the attention of the listener.

“Echo”

The third track on the album, “Echo,” is arguably one of my favorites. “Echo” is full of upbeat instrumentals that mask the deep emotional rollercoaster of the lyrics. This song explores how Zardoya is coming to terms with her relationship ending, but she struggles to let go.

In an interview with Variety, Zardoya noted, “The lyrics in ‘Echo’ are painfully honest so it was one of the hardest ones to get through.” The Marías beautifully piece together the simultaneous heartbreak of leaving a relationship and still not being ready for the love between the pair to expire.

Favorite Lyric: “I should’ve turned back, but I wasted it all for nothing / For a light that’ll never last / Now I stand at your front door, hoping that you’ll take me back”

“run your mouth”

“Run Your Mouth,” the fourth track of the album, encapsulates the anger that comes from a breakup, wanting it out of your system without having to give it a single thought. The groovy instrumentals are unbeatable, creating a song that makes you want to get up, dance and let yourself be angry.

Favorite Lyric: “Always run your mouth, I don’t wanna listen / All the sh*t you put me through / And now you’re talkin’ ‘bout me too / And I know that I could never get away from you / Yeah I’ll wait for you to turn around and talk it through / But we won’t”

“Real life”

The next track, “Real Life,” is the definition of psychedelic dream pop. The melodies blend together to create a euphoric feeling for the listener. Zardoya is battling between trying to understand what’s real and what’s fake in her relationship. The chorus highlights her worries of how she “can’t stand another white lie / And another goodbye.”

Favorite Lyric: “Dancing inside of my mind / Feels like you’re already mine / It’s true I wanna sway with you / In real life”

“Lejos de ti”

The eighth track, “Lejos de Ti,” which translates to “Far From You,” pulls Latin influences into the song, as it is the first Spanish song on the album. The Marías mix of utterly stunning vocals combined with the melodic progression into the chorus, creates a surrounding sorrowful essence, filled with the heartbreaking want to be understood by your lover.

There’s pure longing and desperation in Zardoya’s voice as she begs the question: “¿Por qué estoy lejos de ti?,” which translates to “Why am I far away from you?”

“Love you anyway”

Track nine, “Love You Anyway,” delves into the aspect of clarity and acceptance in oneself. The song climaxes into a mix of upbeat tempos, as Zardoya, joined by Conway as background vocals, begins to express their hidden feelings towards each other.

Zardoya whispers the fact, “I’ll love you anyway.”

Favorite Lyric: “I said it / I’m in love with you / But I can’t / Tell you what to do”

“ay no puedo”

“Ay No Puedo,” which translates to “Oh I Can’t,” is a very bittersweet allusion to love. This song in many ways wrecked me as it shows the very unfiltered emotions of being so in love with someone that the pain runs deep inside you.

The outro consists of Zardoya repeating the statement: “Llámame, llámame, llámame ya,” translating to “call me, call me, call me now.” She repeats the statement eight times, exhibiting the raw yet powerful effects of the love she feels.

Favorite Lyric: “Pero el amor te tiene que decir: ‘ay, no puedo’”

Translation: “But love has to tell you: ‘Oh, I can’t’”

“No one noticed”

With over 267 million streams on Spotify, “No One Noticed,” is a favorite amongst listeners, myself included.

This song beautifully depicts Zardoya being torn apart by her ex-lover, and feeling pushed aside as she slowly unravels her emotions about her breakup.

Zardoya’s airy voice is very present in this song, and adds to the general somber tone. The reverberations in the chorus further push the idea that Zardoya is unraveling herself and her bitterness towards her lover, while still being desperate to have him back.

“sienna”

The final track of the album, and my personal favorite, is “Sienna”. This song is the definition of “what could have been”, and that makes it beautifully tragic. Zardoya expresses her desire to have a baby with her past partner, and as the song continues, that desire slowly starts to dwindle as she realizes that will never happen.

The emphasis put on the word “Sienna” when she sings it, marks it as something that’s ethereal and an unimaginable want.

The song abruptly finishes with the lyric: “See her face in the forest then it disappears,” illustrating her seeing the future she wanted, and then it completely vanishing.

Favorite Lyric: “I live under your eyelids / I’ll always be yours / I’ll lay on your rooftop in the freezing cold / And I’ll watch the sunset wearing all your clothes”

“Submarine” follows a voyeuristic theme, with recurring notions of being underwater. This album is an excellent portrayal of loss, heartbreak and trying to build oneself back up again after enduring the emotional pain of a breakup. Zardoya’s voice is the soul of this album, and its airy presence guides the listener through her journey in a beautiful way. This album remains on repeat for me, and I’m truly obsessed with it!