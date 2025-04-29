Love is in the Air | Top Ten Romance Novels for Spring

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, when the flowers and trees bloom, I return to my favorite romance books to get me out of my winter funk.

Every spring, I try to find the next best romance novel, but no matter how many books I always come back to my favorites that I re-read over and over again. As a self-proclaimed romance novel expert, this is my top ten list of the best romance novels for the spring.

From cowboys to brooding billionaires, this list has something for every kind of reader out there! Whether you’re into romance novels that are jam-packed with fluff, sweet moments, and playful banter. Or if you are into slow burns that have angst, longing, and moments that will have you questioning whether or not they get together in the end. This is my tried and true list for all things romance novels this spring!

No spoilers for these books lie ahead, I won’t be the one who shot the plot with this list!

10. Done and Dusted (Rebel Blue Ranch #1) by Lyla Sage

Kicking off this list at number 10 is a cowboy romance novel that will have you wanting to save a horse and ride a cowboy.

“Done and Dusted” is the perfect romance book to start spring and if you haven’t read books like this before it is the perfect introduction. Luke Brooks might just become your new obsession and I’m OK with that.

Luke and Emmy’s story is the perfect combination of all the sweet things along with a spice that will have you turning the page late into the night.

Don’t just take my word for it, or BookTok’s word for it, step into the world of Rebel Blue Ranch and read this book it won’t disappoint.

9. All the Wrong Plays (Kluvberg #2) by C.W. Farnsworth

One thing about spring is I love a good sports romance to kick off the season and “All the Wrong Plays” is just so right.

I never read a soccer romance novel before this one but it might be one of my favorite genres. I mean a bad boy trying to get the one thing he doesn’t think he deserves to have. Talk about an angsty plot that is the gift that keeps on giving. It isn’t soccer-heavy so if that isn’t your style don’t worry.

Will Aster make sure you know what is going on the entire time and will have you dreaming of running off with a fútbol player.

8. Practice Makes Perfect (When in Rome #2) by Sarah Adams

What is more spring than flowers and what is sweeter than a book that resembles a good old-fashioned Hallmark movie?

“Practice Makes Perfect” is the best combination of the two, with a bodyguard and an owner of a floral shop. It takes the best part of a Hallmark movie which is taking a pair you could never think of seeing together and making it so you never want to see something else. It also has one of the best troupes ever in it which is teaching someone how to date and flirt.

Sarah Adams knows exactly what she’s doing with this book and the entire series on top of that.

7. Butcher and Blackbird (The Ruinous Love Trilogy #1) by Brynne Weaver

Now I love a sweet romance novel just as much as the next person but “Butcher and Blackbird” is one of my favorite dark romance novels and had to be on this list.

If trigger warnings scare you or you do not like morally grey characters then this might not be the book for you.

But this dark romance novel has all the makings of a romantic comedy just with a bit of a killer twist. Yes, both of the main characters in this book are serial killers. But somehow this author will make you want to justify all of their actions. If you give this book a chance in the end you will be rooting for Rowan and Sloane just like I was.

6. It Happened One Summer (Bellinger Sisters #1) By Tessa Bailey

Now you cannot let this title fool you, “It Happened One Summer” is the perfect spring read.

Tessa Bailey just knows how to write a love story that is so complex and angsty yet has soft and tender moments. Her story will have you on the verge of tears and have you laughing two pages later.

With the combination of a grumpy fisherman captain and an LA socialite trying to prove to everyone she means business, there couldn’t be a better couple. An unlikely pair in an unlikely place, and it has everything you need to fall in love with a fisherman captain.

5. Powerless (Chestnut Springs #3) by Elsie Silver

Alert the media and tell your friends because your next hockey book obsession is taking its spot at number five on this list. You might think hockey novels are so last season but “Powerless” by Elsie Silver will have you giggling and kicking your feet in the most perfect way.

A hockey romance novel with complex characters and a plot that is just to die for you cannot go wrong with this book. Jasper Geravis will be your next book boyfriend obsession plus the sprinkling of cowboys in this book makes it that much better. I hope you fall in love with this book as much as I have.

4. Final Offer (Dreamland Billionaires #3) by Lauren Asher

If you need a book that will rip your heart out just so it can put it back together this spring then “Final Offer” is the book for you. This book’s story can hit close to home for a lot of people and it hit close to home for me.

One of its main themes is addiction, and it’s handled so beautifully and truly makes this book one you have to keep re-reading. You will root for these characters through every trial and obstacle they come across.

This book is all about new beginnings and chances to make things better and isn’t that what spring is all about?

3. Grim and Bear It (Stay a Spell #6) by Juliette Cross

In a spring reading list, I just couldn’t resist including a fun witchy book and that is why “Grim and Bear It” is coming in at number three. This book is set in New Orleans which is one of my favorite cities of all time and takes all of the amazing culture and uses it perfectly.

A love story between a grim reaper and a witch isn’t normally something you would see in spring but this book is the exception. Plus if you start reading it now you’ll be taken to the spooky season the second-best time to read this series.

At the end of this book, you’ll be wishing all of this could be real and be planning your next trip to New Orleans. And of course, you’re going to have to waltz down Magnolia Street and stop at French Truck Coffee!

2. A Court of Mist and Fury (A Court of Thorns and Roses #2) by Sarah J Maas

If there is one book I could forget only for me to reread for the first time it would be “A Court of Mist and Fury” The second novel in the “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series seriously lives up to all the hype behind it.

I cannot give too much away in this description because of all the twists and turns in it. However, the one thing I’ll say is that an unlikely pair is my favorite combination for spring.

If you aren’t a fantasy reader this series could just change your mind. It takes all of the best elements of a romance novel and combines them with fantastical creatures and characters. If you give these faeries a chance you will not be disappointed!

1. Wild Love (Rose Hill #1) by Elsie Silver

Finally, taking us to the number one spot is another Elise Silver novel, “Wild Love” If there is one author who just knows how to write a fantastic book is Elise Silver and if you cannot tell already I love her so much.

A grumpy sunshine troupe in the middle of a billionaire romance it’s the recipe for the perfect book for spring. It will have you laughing, crying and wishing you could be Rosie Belmont. It will shake off any dust left over from winter and will have you dreaming of small-town getaways. If my review didn’t sell it for you just go read the book’s dedication.

Spring is about change and finding new things to love and enjoy and these books will help you do just that. I’ve been gatekeeping these novels for way too long and I hope that any of you who take the time to read these finds a new book boyfriend obsession.

Skip the spring cleaning and get straight into the spring reading!