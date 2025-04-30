Leveling Up Your Style Game: How Roblox Is Influencing Its Players in All Things Fashion

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s been almost 10 years since I had first logged into Roblox, which is remarkably consistent for a video game. But when you think about it, there are over a million experiences to join, and it’s as if every time you log in, you’re guaranteed to find something new to play. As a person who enjoys playing Roblox, I appreciate the variety—I’m able to experience a little bit of every genre.

Because Roblox is so surreal, it encourages players to get creative and express themselves. Now, when I say “express themselves,” you might think of people creating video games, and yes, that’s true. But for the past decade, players have also been exploring fashion design and personal style.

It might seem like an unusual take from a first-year fashion major and Roblox enthusiast, but hear me out.

Coded Couture

In 2022, Gucci made its debut as the first luxury fashion brand to feature on Roblox, with an experience called Gucci Town. In this experience, players could participate in games to earn in-game credits for Gucci items or buy items using Robux. They also offered credit boosters and multipliers to help players earn credits faster.

After its success, many other luxury brands, like Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren, became involved with Roblox. Even beauty brands, such as Lancôme, Fenty Beauty and Ulta, jumped on the bandwagon, creating games to promote their products and reward players both in and out of the game.

Personally, I’ve racked up several items—like six Tommy Hilfiger shirts for my avatar—which, looking back, involved a lot of bicycle racing games just to get one shirt. But hey, it was around 2020, and I didn’t have anything better to do.

When luxury brands enter Roblox, it excites players because it’s something they never expected. Plus, it offers them the chance to earn limited-edition items that serve as virtual status symbols. This not only generates hype around these brands but also influences how players shop. These brand experiences spark conversations about “What is fashion?” and “What do I like about it?” While some brand items cost real money through Robux, older players can decide whether they genuinely like the items before purchasing. This teaches players to assess the quality of a product and determine if its price aligns with its value.

Changes in Roblox’s Fashion-Forward Technololgy

Roblox has always allowed users to express their creativity. In 2008, it gave players the ability to customize pants and shirts with a premium membership. This feature allowed users to design their own clothing, an exciting development for many fashion enthusiasts.

Fast forward to 2022, Roblox introduced 3D User Generated Content (UGC), which allows players to upload clothing that warps to their avatar’s shape, giving it a more realistic look. With the knowledge of 3D rendering software, users can now create beautiful and intricate pieces for their virtual wardrobes. Originally, players could only create hats and accessories, but eventually, they were able to create full-on 3D clothing.

This breakthrough has allowed users to experiment with proportions, silhouettes and layering, transforming the virtual fashion scene.

Catalogs, Shops and Malls—Oh My!

In Roblox, catalogs serve as a marketplace for avatar customization, offering everything from character animations and avatar bodies to clothes, gear and accessories. Players can view this content by clicking their account profile picture after immeadiatley logging in.

While some players prefer the automatic recommendations offered by Roblox’s algorithm, many, including myself, prefer in-game catalogs. In these catalogs, we can see how the clothes fit, shape, and move with the avatar’s body, similar to trying on clothes in real life.

Roblox also hosts in-game malls and clothing stores run by collectives of virtual clothing designers. Players can explore these spaces to find garments that match their aesthetic.

The popularity of these clothing stores has grown so much that Roblox now has a designated shopping section on its main Explore page. The clothing assortment on the platform is vast and deep, with something for every taste. Some of my favorite stores focus on vintage-inspired clothes. While I’m not sure if they technically count as vintage, these creators often design pieces based on historical fashion moments. While I don’t have a specific favorite store to recommend, I can say that if you’re looking for something particular, it’s crucial to get very specific with your search terms. The more specific you are, the more likely you are to find what you’re looking for.

Rising Stars on the Runway

Back in the mid to late 2010s, the fashion-related games on Roblox were simple at best. Games like Fashion Famous featured quick-paced style showdowns where players had to work with the outfits they were given. Meanwhile, games like Royale High allowed avatars to dress up in fantastical costumes, such as wings, mermaid tails, ball gowns and fancy shoes, immersing the player in a literal fashion fairytale.

While these games were fun, they began to feel repetitive. However, in 2023, a new fashion game, Dress to Impress, took the platform by storm, allowing players to change the color, fit and style of clothes in mix-and-match fashion.

Dress to Impress became so popular that it attracted new players to Roblox who weren’t previously interested in the platform. According to the website, players have dressed to impress over 6.7 billion times. How crazy is that?

Fashion games on Roblox bring together all the elements of design, offering a fun and creative way to experiment with different looks. Thanks to Dress to Impress, I now know how to dress for a gothic wedding, a zombie invasion and an awards show. The game’s bizarre themes are just the beginning—every day, users are coming up with new and inventive ways to push the boundaries of digital fashion.

Onto the Next Level!

Ultimately, Roblox sends a powerful message: you can not only do anything you want but also be anything you want. Whether you want to be a hot dog, a princess or even a monkey in a bathing suit, Roblox encourages players to go wild with fashion and explore what appeals to them in the real world without committing to a full wardrobe change. The platform offers endless possibilities for self-expression, and in doing so, it has sparked an entire generation’s creative exploration of style—one virtual step at a time.