Language Learning: Why to Start in 2026

Learning a foreign language might seem like an unscalable mountain of a task, but it can actually be a very manageable New Year’s resolution. If you’re seeking self-improvement in 2026, studying a new language can be a step in the right direction.

Cognitive Benefits

Learning a second language could help stave off dementia. A 2020 study suggests that bilinguals may resist developing Alzheimer’s disease for a longer period than for people who speak just one language. While the exact factors are still unknown, communicating in more than one language possibly keeps more areas of the brain active.

While language learning won’t outright prevent cognitive problems, it can still be the mental equivalent of going to the gym and keeping a healthy diet.

A Usable Skill

The time you put into studying a new language won’t just roll down the drain but instead crystallize into a useful new ability — no matter where you are.

You don’t have to travel outside of the country to use a new language: According to the United States Census, almost one in five Americans speaks a language besides English at home as of 2019. And if you’re studying a language not frequently used in the United States, it might encourage you to stretch beyond your comfort zone and learn more about the places where it is used.

If you do travel, knowing the language of the place you are going to will help you navigate and communicate more effectively with locals. Whether you plan on haggling over a souvenir or asking if a key landmark is around the corner, minimizing the language barrier will only help.

Personal Satisfaction

Starting to study a new language can be incredibly intimidating, especially when you’ve never studied another. Conjugating verbs, memorizing nouns and having to slowly build your vocabulary can be really frustrating. But the challenge is part of the appeal; like trying to climb that mountain or shave time off your split, learning a language requires commitment and repetition. But it can also make you feel capable, boosting your confidence as your field of view expands.

If you decide you want to study a language in 2026, know that there will be frustrations on the road ahead. But keep in mind that overcoming those frustrations might be the most fun you’ve had in a while.